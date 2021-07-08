2021 Youth Art Contest Winners

Young artists submitted their latest masterpieces for the seventh annual Western Horseman/Cowboy Artists of America Youth Art Contest.

Youth from all over the United States created stellar artworks depicting stock horses and cowboy life in a variety of mediums for the seventh annual Western Horseman/Cowboy Artists of America Youth Art Contest.

The WH staff narrowed the field from more than 70 entries to 10 finalists in the three age divisions (14 to 18 age division, 9 to 13 and 8 and under). Then CAA members Dustin Payne and Chad Poppleton selected the champion and reserve in each division, and the overall grand champion.

“All of the artwork was a delightful surprise to evaluate the young artists’ efforts, and it truly was a ‘neck-and-neck horse race’ to pick the winners in every category,” says Poppleton. “These kids all have the necessary talent to pursue a life in art.”

Kash Long, 16, of Wheeler, Texas, won the 14 to 18 age division with his acrylic The Boss, and was named the overall grand champion. He receives a $1,000 scholarship from the Joe Beeler Foundation, as well as an expenses-paid trip to the annual CAA’s annual art exhibition and sale, November 5-6 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Reserve in the 14 to 18 age division second place was Kayte Yanez, 16, of Kaufman, Texas, with her graphite piece The Buckle He Never Won; she receives a $500 scholarship.

Third place in the 14 to 18 age division went to Ashley Young, 15, of Chandler, Arizona, for her acrylic Pictureque Peak; she receives a $250 scholarship.

The champions and reserves in the other divisions also receive prize packages from Western Horseman.

Through this contest, we’ve watched many young artists develop through the years, entering several times and in different age groups as they grow up. We’re proud of these talented, emerging Western artists who also belong to the Western Horseman community.

14 TO 18 AGE DIVISION

Grand Champion & Champion, 14 to 18 age division/Joe Beeler Foundation $1,000 scholarship

The Boss, acrylic, by Kash Long, 16, Wheeler, Texas

Reserve Champion, 14 to 18 age division/Joe Beeler Foundation $500 scholarship

The Buckle He Never Won, graphite, by Kayte Yanez, 16, Kaufman, Texas



Third Place, 14 to 18 age division/Joe Beeler Foundation $250 scholarship

Picturesque Peak, acrylic, by Ashley Young, 15, of Chandler, Arizona

Top 10, 14 to 18 age division

A Kind Eye, colored pencil, Kylee Johnson, 17, of Alamo, California

Top 10, 14 to 18 age division



Trust, oil, by Claire Lashway, 16, Alvordton, Ohio

Top 10, 14 to 18 age division

Cow Horse, oil, by Abbey Loney, 14, Weatherford, Oklahoma

Top 10, 14 to 18 age division

Herding Cows, acrylic, by Lillian McNeil, 14, Chandler, Arizona

Top 10, 14 to 18 age division

A Day on the Ranch, acrylic, by Larkin Rice, 17, Berryville, Arkansas

Top 10, 14 to 18 age division

A Friend That Listens, graphite, by Cristiana Violante, 16, Redwood City, California

Top 10, 14 to 18 age division

Roadtrip, colored pencil and pastel, by Amber Nicole West, 14, Kingston, Tennessee

9 TO 13 AGE DIVISION

Champion, 9 to 13 age division

Running to Freedom, watercolor, by Nastassia Kovaler, 11, Carmichael, California

Reserve champion, 9 to 13 age division

Bronc Rider, pencil, by Garrett Donker, 13, Tuscarora, Nevada

Third Place, 9 to 13 age division

The Western Wind, acrylic and watercolor, by Amie Makhnovskiy, 11, Carmichael, California

Top 10, 9 to 13 age division

A Hard Days Work, colored pencil, by Aspen Boxberger, 12, Saratoga, Wyoming

Top 10, 9 to 13 age division

It’s Not Work If You Enjoy It, pencil, by Krystal Bullock, 13, McCammon, Idaho

Top 10, 9 to 13 age division

Ready to Work, charcoal, by Abby Knott, 11, Philadelphia, Tennessee

Dotted Dark Horse, watercolor, by Baiaman Kozhobekov, 9, Carmichael, California

Top 10, 9 to 13 age division

Passion, pencil and colored pencil, by Roxy Jane Moak, 12, Lugoff, South Carolina

Top 10, 9 to 13 age division

No Title, colored pencil and pencil, by Olivia Peterman, 12, Gulpfort, Mississippi

Top 10, 9 to 13 age division

A Girl Can Dream, watercolor, by Valentina-Inex Wortman, 13, Englewood, Ohio

8 AND UNDER AGE DIVISION

Champion, 8 and under age division

Happy, Free Western Horse, watercolor, by Ademi Kozhobekova, 8, Carmichael, California

Reserve champion, 8 and under age division

A Breath of Freedom, watercolor, by Alice Chernyy, 6, Rancho Cordova, California

Third place, 8 and under age division

Top 5, 8 and under age division

Sunny Day in the Field, watercolor, by Esther Makhnovsky, Carmichael, California

Top 10, 8 and under age division

The Wild West, watercolor, by Clint Bergerman, 7, Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada

Top 5, 8 and under age division

Stormy Blizzard, watercolor, by Noa Blagovinsnyi, 7, Carmichael, California

Top 10, 8 and under age division

Out of the Barn, colored pencil and marker, by Victoria Brown, 8, Denton, Maryland

Top 10, 8 and under age division

Springtime Colt, crayon, by Maggie Collins, 6, Iron River, Michigan

Top 10, 8 and under age division

Sparkle, Colored pencil and crayons, by Norah Martin, 6, Ely, Iowa

Top 10, 8 and under age division

Grazing in the Sunset, pencil and colored pencil, by Jolien Robertson, 8, Jackson, Wyoming

Top 10, 8 and under age division

The Leader, pencil and crayon, by Cort Thompson, Cypress County, Alberta, Canada

