2021 Youth Art Contest Winners

Young artists submitted their latest masterpieces for the seventh annual Western Horseman/Cowboy Artists of America Youth Art Contest.
The WH staff narrowed the field from more than 70 entries to 10 finalists in the three age divisions (14 to 18 age division, 9 to 13 and 8 and under). Then CAA members Dustin Payne and Chad Poppleton selected the champion and reserve in each division, and the overall grand champion.
“All of the artwork was a delightful surprise to evaluate the young artists’ efforts, and it truly was a ‘neck-and-neck horse race’ to pick the winners in every category,” says Poppleton. “These kids all have the necessary talent to pursue a life in art.”
Kash Long, 16, of Wheeler, Texas, won the 14 to 18 age division with his acrylic The Boss, and was named the overall grand champion. He receives a $1,000 scholarship from the Joe Beeler Foundation, as well as an expenses-paid trip to the annual CAA’s annual art exhibition and sale, November 5-6 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
Reserve in the 14 to 18 age division second place was Kayte Yanez, 16, of Kaufman, Texas, with her graphite piece The Buckle He Never Won; she receives a $500 scholarship.
Third place in the 14 to 18 age division went to Ashley Young, 15, of Chandler, Arizona, for her acrylic Pictureque Peak; she receives a $250 scholarship.
The champions and reserves in the other divisions also receive prize packages from Western Horseman.
Through this contest, we’ve watched many young artists develop through the years, entering several times and in different age groups as they grow up. We’re proud of these talented, emerging Western artists who also belong to the Western Horseman community.
14 TO 18 AGE DIVISION
Grand Champion & Champion, 14 to 18 age division/Joe Beeler Foundation $1,000 scholarship
Reserve Champion, 14 to 18 age division/Joe Beeler Foundation $500 scholarship
Third Place, 14 to 18 age division/Joe Beeler Foundation $250 scholarship
Top 10, 14 to 18 age division
Top 10, 14 to 18 age division
Top 10, 14 to 18 age division
Top 10, 14 to 18 age division
Top 10, 14 to 18 age division
Top 10, 14 to 18 age division
Top 10, 14 to 18 age division
9 TO 13 AGE DIVISION
Champion, 9 to 13 age division
Reserve champion, 9 to 13 age division
Third Place, 9 to 13 age division
Top 10, 9 to 13 age division
Top 10, 9 to 13 age division
Top 10, 9 to 13 age division
Top 10, 9 to 13 age division
Top 10, 9 to 13 age division
Top 10, 9 to 13 age division
8 AND UNDER AGE DIVISION
Champion, 8 and under age division
Reserve champion, 8 and under age division
Third place, 8 and under age division
Top 5, 8 and under age division
Top 10, 8 and under age division
Top 5, 8 and under age division
Top 10, 8 and under age division
Top 10, 8 and under age division
Top 10, 8 and under age division
Top 10, 8 and under age division
Top 10, 8 and under age division
