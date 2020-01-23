Colby Hunt and “Steve” Impress at FWSSR Invitational Ranch Horse Show & Sale

A plain sorrel gelding from the Bonds Ranch stole the show at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Invitational Ranch Horse Show and Sale. With Colby Hunt aboard, the duo won the horse show and topped the sale, bringing $32,000.00. Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeohorse sale Author Lizzie Iwersen Related Posts Zane Davis Wins Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Top Hand Award January 22, 2020 The Scoring Lane with Slick Robison January 17, 2020 Losing a Good One January 10, 2020 Stars of Horse Adoption Competition January 7, 2020 Boredom Busters January 6, 2020 Sly, The Super Gelding January 3, 2020 Write A Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.