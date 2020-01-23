At the FWSSR, Bonds Ranch gelding "Steve" impresses with rider Colby Hunt.
Horsemanship

Colby Hunt and “Steve” Impress at FWSSR Invitational Ranch Horse Show & Sale

By

A plain sorrel gelding from the Bonds Ranch stole the show at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Invitational Ranch Horse Show and Sale. With Colby Hunt aboard, the duo won the horse show and topped the sale, bringing $32,000.00.

Author

