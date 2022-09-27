JR Robles Sweeps All Rounds at the Road to the Horse Wild Card Challenge

After sweeping all three round JR Robles claims the 2022 Road to the Horse Wild Card Championship, earning his invitation to compete at Road to the Horse 2023.

The Road to the Horse Wild Card Challenge was held September 22-25 at the Cowtown Coliseum in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The event featured six competitors, colts from the legendary 6666 Ranch and a cash purse of over $25,000. It was Wild Card JR Robles, who finished on top, sweeping wins across all three rounds, and earning his invitation to compete at Road to the Horse 2023.

“The horse (BAMA CROWN) was absolutely amazing, he was with me every step of the way” stated Wild Card Challenge Champion, JR Robles. It was a fairytale ending for the self-proclaimed underdog, who only began training horses twelve years ago. “The ending (of the event) was a culmination of all the hard work from my assistants to people back home, to family, friends, and the horse. The way God just put the whole finish together was unforgettable.”

JR Robles and Bama Crown

“Watching such a diverse group of Wild Cards compete at the Wild Card Challenge was such a valuable educational experience for everyone. All six Wild Cards displayed amazing courage and horsemanship” stated Morris Equine Group President Tina Battock. “We’re excited to extend an invitation to JR Robles, as our Wild Card Champion, to compete at the World Championships of Colt Starting in Lexington, Kentucky.”

JR Robles earned $1,000 bonus money for receiving the top score in each round, in addition to the $10,000 Wild Card Champion prizemoney (total earnings of $13,000). Nate Eicher’s strong finish in Round Three allowed him to capture the Reserve Championship (earning $7,500), with Kelsey Love Thomas rounding out the Top Three (receiving $5,000).

2022 Road to the Horse Wild Card Champion JR Robles

Final scores and 6666 Ranch colt picks for the Wild Card Challenge:

Champion (1090 Points) JR Robles: #6 BAMA CROWN (Bamacat x Playboys Crown, by Playboys Buck Fever)

Reserve Champion (888 Points) Nate Eicher: #1 BAMAS RED CAT (Bamacat x Red Ridinghood, by Triage)

Third place (881.5 Points) Kelsey Love Thomas: #3 BAMAS TURN TO PLAY (Bamacat x Your Turn To Play, by Playin Stylish)

Fourth Place (877 Points) Lee Hart: #5 HOLD UP COWBOY (Bet Hesa Cat x Cowgirl From Heaven, by Seven From Heaven)

Fifth Place (765 Points) Amanda Wilson: #4 BAMA ATTRACTION (Bamacat x Paddys Attraction, by Playin Attraction)

Sixth place (347.5) Daniel Oliveira: #2 CANYON BOTTOM (Natural Bottom x Genuine Canyon, by Genuine Masterpiece)

2022 Road to the Horse Wild Card Competitors from left to right: Amanda Wilson, Nate Eicher, Lee Hart, Daniel Oliveira, JR Robles, and Kelsey Love Thomas.

Complete Wild Card Challenge scores are available at RoadtotheHorse.com. Road to the Horse 2023 takes place at the Kentucky Horse Park on March 23-26, 2023. Tickets are available at RoadtotheHorse.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Follow Road to the Horse on Facebook for the latest information.