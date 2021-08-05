Loriann Lindner’s Colt-Starting Philosophies

South Dakota horsewoman Loriann Lindner shares some of her thoughts on colt starting.

Loriann Lindner works a circuit that takes her from her home in the Black Hills of South Dakota, where she lives with her husband, Jeff, to Nebraska, Wyoming and back, preparing horses for sales, starting colts, teaching clinics and even working with breeding stock.

Since graduating from South Dakota State University, she has worked for several respected ranches and performance horse programs, including Frenchmans Quarter Horses in Hot Springs, South Dakota, Haythorn Land & Cattle Co. in Arthur, Nebraska, and Myers Performance Horses in St. Onge, South Dakota. She has worked with barrel racing prospects, young racehorses and ranch foals, along with her share of broodmares and stallions.

“Working with different bloodlines, from ranch to barrel racing, has helped me to understand how to work with most all horses,” she says. “Each one is an individual, but having a foundation is important.”

Although today her clientele and month-to-month jobs change, she isn’t worried bout the source of her next paycheck.

“I’m still learning. All of the horses and the ranches, they all teach me something,” she says. “I never plan to slow down or retire”

Here, Lindner shares some of her goals and processes while working with young horses.

Read more about Lindner in the July 2021 issue of Western Horseman.