Mike Major Wins Back-to-Back Road to the Horse World Championship Titles

Road to the Horse 2023 was a battle to the end as four superior colt starters demonstrated their horsemanship talent on March 23-26 at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Fans witnessed an educational journey as master colt-starters Cole Cameron, Mike Major, Guy McLean and J.R. Robles formed partnerships with horses from the 6666 Ranch. Ultimately, Road to the Horse 2022 World Champion Mike Major rode his way to the winner’s circle once again aboard TALKIN COWS (#3, Natural Bottom x My Sweet Talkin Baby, by Triage).

Major earned his second-consecutive World Championship of Colt Starting title and banked a win in the final round of competition with the help of his pen wrangler C.D. Wilcox.

Photo courtesy Road to the Horse.

“It’s amazing, especially back-to-back wins,” says Bowie, Texas, horseman Mike Major. “I just appreciate C.D. and everything he’s helped me with on this journey we’ve been on. It’s a lot of fun and very special to me.”

The wild cards also showed up in a big way with the 2021 Wild Card Challenge Champion Cole Cameron securing the reserve world championship title after placing second behind Major in the final round of competition.

“It was an absolute dogfight to the very end,” Cameron says. “My colt did a great job. He showed up and showed out. He gave me all he had. My hat’s off to Mike Major and all the competitors.”

2022 Wild Card Challenge Champion J.R. Robles had a tremendous start to the competition securing wins in the first two rounds receiving a $5,000 bonus and a bottle of Pendleton Whisky for each round. Placing his colt’s needs above the competition, Robles didn’t complete the obstacle course on his colt NATURAL TURN (#5, Natural Bottom X Playin Stylish, by Your Turn To Play). This selfless display of horsemanship earned him a standing ovation from the audience and a hat tip from every Road to the Horse judge. This act also earned him the coveted Jack Brainard Horsemanship Award presented by Dr. Nathan Canaday of the 6666 Ranch.

Photo courtesy Road to the Horse.

In total, Mike Major finished the event with $80,000 in earnings. Cameron finished in second place for $20,000. J.R. Robles was awarded a total of $20,000, $10,000 for his third-place finish and $10,000 in combined earnings for his round wins. Guy McLean, $5,000 for his fourth-place finish.

“Road to the Horse 2023 was an emotional journey from start to finish,” states Morris Equine Group President Tina Battock. “Unscripted moments and amazing displays of horsemanship, character, and overwhelming support from the audience, led to another magical year of Road to the Horse.”

Complete Road to the Horse 2023 scores are available at www.RoadtotheHorse.com. Road to the Horse 2024 takes place at the Kentucky Horse Park on March 22-24. Tickets are available at www.RoadtotheHorse.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Follow Road to the Horse on Facebook for the latest information.

About Road to the Horse

Founded in 2003, Road to the Horse strives to inspire people to reach a higher level of horsemanship and develop unity with a horse based on trust and not fear. We believe that through education and entertainment, we can change people’s ideas and create a better world for the horse. Road to the Horse competitions identify the superior colt starter who accumulates the highest score. Judging focuses on the competitor and the effectiveness of their horsemanship methodology to communicate, educate and build a partnership with their colt based on trust. Fans witness the entire journey, from colt selection to the final obstacle challenge. Event schedule and tickets available at www.RoadtotheHorse.com.