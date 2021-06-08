Road to the Horse in Pictures

In March 2021, Road to the Horse made a strong comeback and gave fans an entertaining experience centered on competition and sound horsemanship.

When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Road to the Horse in 2020, event organizers worked hard to bring the event back in 2021. It was moved from Lexington, Kentucky, to Fort Worth, Texas, in the historic Cowtown Coliseum.

Once again, the world-class colt starting competition attracted enthusiastic fans and featured elite horsemen and -women as contestants, including Wade Black, Craig Cameron, Ken McNabb, Cole Cameron, “Extreme” Wylene Davis and Craig Moore.

The horses in the remuda were bred and raised by the Four Sixes Ranch of Guthrie, Texas. The annual event strives to entertain and educate fans in the art of natural horsemanship. Contestants have three days to start an untrained 3-year-old gelding. The first two days each include an hour and 45 minutes of roundpen work. The final day includes 20 minutes of roundpen work, and then 35 minutes to complete rail work and an obstacle course.

Road to the Horse was founded in 2003. Next year’s location is set for Lexington, Kentucky, March 24–27.