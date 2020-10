Champion tie-down roper Tyson Durfey shows how good horsemanship gives him an advantage in the rodeo arena.

Tyson Durfey’s dedication to his horses and horsemanship have contributed to his tie-down roping success.

Photo by Ross Hecox

Good horsemanship and great horses have guided Tyson Durfey throughout his 17-year career as a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association tie-down roper. Those factors have helped him earn a world championship and 13 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifications in the last 14 years.