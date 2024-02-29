From the Editor’s Desk — February

There has never been a better time to immerse yourself in the Western industry. From events and opportunities to wine and gifts, here are the things you need to know or the things I love as of late.

Hello readers! Here is a quick February wrap-up as we LEAP into March (get it? Leap? Leap year? Just me?).

Spring has sprung in Texas, where we have already seen 90-plus degree weather, spring showers, sunshine and even a devastating wildfire in the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma. The Smokehouse Creek fire is the largest wildfire in the state’s history at press time, and I know many of us personally know ranchers who are at the mercy of its flames even still. I know so many who are sharing thoughts, prayers, stock trailers, water buckets and more to help those ranchers who were and still are in the fire’s path. Governor Greg Abbot has issued a declaration of emergency for more than 60 counties in the Panhandle as firefighters fight heroically and tirelessly to contain the fire.

The Smokehouse Creek wildfire burned more than 1,000,000 acres of the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma and continues to not be fully contained at press time. Here is a glimpse of the effects of the devastating fire in Miami, Texas. Photograph courtesy of Katie Rice

In other news, The American Western Weekend is upon us, where cowboys have a chance to win millions. See the full lineup of rodeo contestants HERE. The weekend kicks off with the Western Sports Foundation Dancin’ with the Rodeo Stars on Thursday, March 7. The American Performance Horseman is Friday night, and Saturday, March 9, is the main event with The American Rodeo. Friday’s performance features a Luke Bryan concert, while Saturday night features Post Malone.

In Your Community

Applications for the Georgia Boot Trailblazer program close on March 3, 2024 and winners will be announced in early April. The program provides opportunities for 4-H youth across the country to share their experiences and learnings as they complete their 4-H projects in a variety of program areas. The Trailblazer program gives Georgia Boot customers the unique opportunity to have an insider’s look at youth mentorship, research and projects happening in their own communities. It also provides 4-H youth with a platform to showcase and celebrate their work. Applications are available HERE.

In Rodeo News

Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Resistol Rookie Roundup in Fort Worth, Texas. Photograph courtesy of Resistol

For the third year in a row, Resistol, in partnership with The Cowboy Channel, will host the Resistol Rookie Roundup on April 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Worth Stockyards Coliseum.

Sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the top 15 PRCA rookies in each event, in their first year as card holders, will compete for $100,000. The Cowboy Channel will produce and broadcast the event.

The first performance on April 26 will feature all 15 contestants in a single go-round competition. Then, the top eight will continue to the semifinals on April 27, with the top four advancing to the championship round in the same performance. Tickets are on sale now and will surely go fast! Get them HERE.

Rodeo photographer Steve Wrubel also has a passion for winemaking via his line of Ride & Ridden wines. Photograph credit rideandridden.com

What I’m Loving

RIDE & RIDDEN WINE CO. is one of my new favorites. Steve Wrubel began photographing the rodeo cowboy in 2019 and is now highly sought after for his beautiful imagery of bronc riders in front of rugged backdrops. From Steve’s website: “Through this journey of preserving these rare moments, he has found an artistic peer in both the cowboy and the winemaker. For the cowboy, it is to keep and contain a once-wild beast just long enough for a thrilling eight-second ride. For the winemaker, it is to bottle the essence of the humble grape and its terroir, showcasing and preserving the most perfect stages of its life.”

I met Steve at the Craftsmen showcase at Brumbaugh’s late last year and was able to try some of his wine. Beyond the fact that its unique label makes it a beautiful addition to any kitchen countertop, the wine is spectacular and now what my husband and I reach for when we are going to enjoy a glass. There are two kinds available: 2021 RIDE Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon and 2021 RIDE Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. You can read more about them HERE and also view Steve’s photography.

Shop Jackson’s original artwork at kaelinjackson.com

KAELIN JACKSON ART is quickly becoming my go-to for gifts and décor. I had the privilege to work with Kaelin after I stumbled upon her Instagram and thought she’d be a perfect fit for a Western Horseman story that required art. Now, I continue to follow along because the paintings are beautiful and delicate and make the perfect present for anyone in the family. Her turnaround time is also really fast, something I always appreciate, and she can do custom pieces as well. I think we’ll be seeing a lot more of Kaelin on the Western front soon! Shop her prints HERE.

As we head further into spring, I am eager to bring you more stories from around the industry. I hope wherever you are reading from, the weather is cooperating in your favor, be that sunshine in the snowy states or rain in the Texas Panhandle. If you want to share your own products, feedback or ideas with me, please send me an email at [email protected].

See you in March!

Cheers,

Amanda Devan, Editor