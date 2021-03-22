On The Cover
When Rocks and Thorns Make Good Riders, a 42-by-32-inch oil by Mike Capron. Read more about the cowboy and artist on page 64.
In This Issue
VESTED IN THE WEST
The wild southern Montana range has sustained horses, cattle and four generations of the Scott family who—through thick and thin—keep the S Ranch legacy alive. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 56
ART OF THE TALE
Mike Capron lives by his own “cowboyology” code, one the draws from the Old West and speaks to the hearts of those who read his stories and view his artwork. By KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 64
PASTURE PREP
No home arena? No problem! Ben Baldus shares six ways riders can use their pasture to step up their horses’ performance. By ROSS HECOX, Page 70
THE RESISTANCE IS REAL
Deworming today demands a savvier horse owner using new strategies to combat growing populations of drug-resistant parasitic worms. Luckily, there is a battle plan. By CHRISTINE HAMILTON, Page 78
RIDE WEST
Ranching Cowboy life on big outfits is well-chronicled, but working calves with parents, siblings and children carries its own romance. Page 14
Backcountry It seems that exploring wilderness country horseback always offers a chance to test your plans. Page 18
Health When it comes to colic, horse owners who opt for home cures over immediate veterinary treatment gamble on the outcome. Page 28
Rodeo In 2020, world champion steer wrestler Jacob Edler focused on doing his job— one run at a time—and it paid off big time. Page 32
Partners Solano Cat carried two members of the Ralls family to a championship, most recently the World’s Greatest Horsewoman title. Page 36
In Every Issue
Leading Off | Feedback | Backward Glance | Baxter Black
