April 2021

On The Cover

When Rocks and Thorns Make Good Riders, a 42-by-32-inch oil by Mike Capron. Read more about the cowboy and artist on page 64.

In This Issue

VESTED IN THE WEST

The wild southern Montana range has sustained horses, cattle and four generations of the Scott family who—through thick and thin—keep the S Ranch legacy alive. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 56

ART OF THE TALE

Mike Capron lives by his own “cowboyology” code, one the draws from the Old West and speaks to the hearts of those who read his stories and view his artwork. By KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 64

PASTURE PREP

No home arena? No problem! Ben Baldus shares six ways riders can use their pasture to step up their horses’ performance. By ROSS HECOX, Page 70

THE RESISTANCE IS REAL

Deworming today demands a savvier horse owner using new strategies to combat growing populations of drug-resistant parasitic worms. Luckily, there is a battle plan. By CHRISTINE HAMILTON, Page 78

RIDE WEST

Ranching Cowboy life on big outfits is well-chronicled, but working calves with parents, siblings and children carries its own romance. Page 14

Backcountry It seems that exploring wilderness country horseback always offers a chance to test your plans. Page 18

Health When it comes to colic, horse owners who opt for home cures over immediate veterinary treatment gamble on the outcome. Page 28

Rodeo In 2020, world champion steer wrestler Jacob Edler focused on doing his job— one run at a time—and it paid off big time. Page 32

Partners Solano Cat carried two members of the Ralls family to a championship, most recently the World’s Greatest Horsewoman title. Page 36

In Every Issue

Leading Off | Feedback | Backward Glance | Baxter Black

Get your copy here.