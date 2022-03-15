On The Cover

Chris and Sarah Dawson work under a unique dynamic as top showmen and as a married couple. Photo by Ross Hecox.

PAIR OF ACES

If reined cow horse was a betting game, a gambler might do well to put money on the name Dawson. Whether it’s Chris or Sarah, the odds are good that success is in the cards. BY SUSAN MORRISON, Page 52

NAILED IT

Trainers agree that a prospect’s first year under saddle sets the Three farriers speak their mind, pointing out common problems, solutions and strategies to help owners improve the health of their horses’ hooves. BY ROSS HECOX, Page 62

BASED ON BLACK & WHITE

Reese Hand, DVM, and farrier Lee Olsen rely on digital radiographs to eliminate guesswork in achieving soundness. BY LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 68

PIGOTT’S POSSE

Coach Shannon Pigott empowers riders with her positive take on competitive ranch horse events, an outlook developed while finding life balance in horses after battling breast cancer. BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 76

Ride West

How-To Correct position on a cow, says trainer JD Wing, is vital whether you’re roping a steer or going down the fence in cow horse competition. Page 19

Women of the West Hollyn Patterson, a range rider and horsewoman, is devoted to all the animals in her care. Page 24

Ranch Horse Sales A new instructor brings a fresh perspective to the CSU Legends of Ranching Sale. Page 26

Backcountry A simple farrier field kit will cover most shoeing needs on a wilderness horsepacking trip. Page 32

Health A veterinarian details ways to treat scratches, a skin conditions caused by a wet environment. Page 34

Rodeo First-generation rodeo athlete and NFR bullfighter Nathan Harp protects the lives of others in rodeo’s most dangerous sport. Page 36

3 Questions Western entertainer R.W. Hampton is guided by the cowboy life he has lived. Page 40

Cowboy Cooking Reata restaurant’s tenderloin tamales were inspired by steak trimmings. Page 42

Cowboy Culture A pair of Edward Bohlin spurs sells for a record $236,000. Page 45

Real Life Ranch Wife Being interviewed on a radio show was a rare, exciting opportunity to talk to adults. Page 48

Products Think outside traditional horseshoes with these innovative hoof care products. Page 50

In Every Issue

