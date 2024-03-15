On The Cover

“Just For The Heck Of It” Painting by Tim Cox

Western Horseman April 2024

In This Issue

SPRING MAINTENANCE RITUALS

Any season of the year can be a good one for a reset, but spring can be an especially good time to revisit your program and make any necessary adjustments. BY HOPE ELLIS-ASHBURN, Page 62

RIDING HIGH TO ADVOCATE FOR LOWS

Australian cowgirl Jodie Morton shouts her story from the mountain tops as she rides for mental health awareness. BY MICHAELA JAYCOX, Page 72

HEALTHY PASTURES, HEALTHY HORSES, ALL YEAR ROUND

A healthy pasture not only looks good, but it can also be good for the bottom line. BY MEGAN ARSZMAN Page 78

Ride West

Management This horse owner’s guide shows how to create a more eco-friendly barn. Page 16

Women of the West Trina Morris has focused on partnership with her horses from her early days as a Canadian Rockies packer to her current role as an Art of the Cowgirl Master Horsewoman. Page 22

Horsemanship Year round ground work can net a better result than taking the winters off. Page 24

How To Master the mental game of horsemanship by thinking like a horse. Page 29

Real Life Ranch Wife The road to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is paved with setbacks and snacks. Page 34

Western Art Three photographers band together to educate budding creatives and build a supportive community. Page 36

Products Every equine facility needs a stocked first-aid kit for tackling equine emergencies. Page 44

Rodeo After being thrown from his bull and knocked unconscious, Ky Hamilton rides all the way to the world championship. Page 46

Homestead Jeremy and Candace Barwick turn vision and passion into a top-tier breeding facility. Page 50

Health Explore the ins and outs of sarcoids — a type of equine skin cancer that can be tricky to treat. Page 56

3 Questions Mike Rich, Justin Sportsmedicine Team executive director, has become a permanent and revered fixture in the rodeo world. Page 60

