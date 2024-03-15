On The Cover
“Just For The Heck Of It” Painting by Tim Cox
In This Issue
SPRING MAINTENANCE RITUALS
Any season of the year can be a good one for a reset, but spring can be an especially good time to revisit your program and make any necessary adjustments. BY HOPE ELLIS-ASHBURN, Page 62
RIDING HIGH TO ADVOCATE FOR LOWS
Australian cowgirl Jodie Morton shouts her story from the mountain tops as she rides for mental health awareness. BY MICHAELA JAYCOX, Page 72
HEALTHY PASTURES, HEALTHY HORSES, ALL YEAR ROUND
A healthy pasture not only looks good, but it can also be good for the bottom line. BY MEGAN ARSZMAN Page 78
Ride West
Management This horse owner’s guide shows how to create a more eco-friendly barn. Page 16
Women of the West Trina Morris has focused on partnership with her horses from her early days as a Canadian Rockies packer to her current role as an Art of the Cowgirl Master Horsewoman. Page 22
Horsemanship Year round ground work can net a better result than taking the winters off. Page 24
How To Master the mental game of horsemanship by thinking like a horse. Page 29
Real Life Ranch Wife The road to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is paved with setbacks and snacks. Page 34
Western Art Three photographers band together to educate budding creatives and build a supportive community. Page 36
Products Every equine facility needs a stocked first-aid kit for tackling equine emergencies. Page 44
Rodeo After being thrown from his bull and knocked unconscious, Ky Hamilton rides all the way to the world championship. Page 46
Homestead Jeremy and Candace Barwick turn vision and passion into a top-tier breeding facility. Page 50
Health Explore the ins and outs of sarcoids — a type of equine skin cancer that can be tricky to treat. Page 56
3 Questions Mike Rich, Justin Sportsmedicine Team executive director, has become a permanent and revered fixture in the rodeo world. Page 60
In Every Issue
Leading Off | Contributors | Feedback | Opening Shot | On The Web
