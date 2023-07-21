On The Cover

This month, Western Horseman features the artwork of watercolorist William “Willy” Matthews titled “Western Horseman.” Read more about the artist on page 16.

In This Issue

ALL-AROUND DOC

Well-known for his admiration of versatile horses, Glenn Blodgett, DVM, himself possessed skills that reached beyond those of an expert veterinarian, breeder, and industry leader. BY ROSS HECOX, Page 60

THE SPANISH VAQUERO

In Andalusia, Spain’s southernmost region, the culture is steeped in horses and fighting bulls, and the vaquero continues the centuries-old tradition of handling cattle horseback. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 72

THE UNWRITTEN LAWS OF THE WORKING COWBOY

There’s plenty to learn about the customs of big outfit cowpunchers and buckaroos. BY BUD FORCE, Page 84

Ride West

Conformation Confidence Horse breeding requires careful attention to pedigree, performance records and conformation. Jim Brinkman shares his strategy for breeding Quarter Horses at the Pitzer Ranch. Page 18

Products We’ve put together a few items that will make your rural life a little easier and more enjoyable. Page 28

Real Life Ranch Wife The pitfalls (and benefits) of spending too much time together. Page 30

Women of the West Arizona cowgirl Debbie DeWitt has always loved fast horses. Page 32

Rodeo The right horses carry Dalton Massey to his National Finals Rodeo dreams. Page 34

Health If your horse suffers a burn injury, here’s what you need to know about what’s happening and how to treat it. Page 38

Homestead The Tarleton State University Rodeo Team in Stephenville, Texas, has upgraded their facility in a big way. Page 46

Giving Using horses as a motivator and a tool, Kansas-based War Horses for Veterans is providing whole-health programs for the military and first-responder communities. Page 50

Craftsmen With artists’ eyes and adventurous spirits, Lisa and Loren Skyhorse create gallery-quality saddles that are just as functional as they are beautiful. Page 54

In Every Issue

On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors

