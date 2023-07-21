On The Cover
This month, Western Horseman features the artwork of watercolorist William “Willy” Matthews titled “Western Horseman.” Read more about the artist on page 16.
In This Issue
ALL-AROUND DOC
Well-known for his admiration of versatile horses, Glenn Blodgett, DVM, himself possessed skills that reached beyond those of an expert veterinarian, breeder, and industry leader. BY ROSS HECOX, Page 60
THE SPANISH VAQUERO
In Andalusia, Spain’s southernmost region, the culture is steeped in horses and fighting bulls, and the vaquero continues the centuries-old tradition of handling cattle horseback. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 72
THE UNWRITTEN LAWS OF THE WORKING COWBOY
There’s plenty to learn about the customs of big outfit cowpunchers and buckaroos. BY BUD FORCE, Page 84
Ride West
Conformation Confidence Horse breeding requires careful attention to pedigree, performance records and conformation. Jim Brinkman shares his strategy for breeding Quarter Horses at the Pitzer Ranch. Page 18
Products We’ve put together a few items that will make your rural life a little easier and more enjoyable. Page 28
Real Life Ranch Wife The pitfalls (and benefits) of spending too much time together. Page 30
Women of the West Arizona cowgirl Debbie DeWitt has always loved fast horses. Page 32
Rodeo The right horses carry Dalton Massey to his National Finals Rodeo dreams. Page 34
Health If your horse suffers a burn injury, here’s what you need to know about what’s happening and how to treat it. Page 38
Homestead The Tarleton State University Rodeo Team in Stephenville, Texas, has upgraded their facility in a big way. Page 46
Giving Using horses as a motivator and a tool, Kansas-based War Horses for Veterans is providing whole-health programs for the military and first-responder communities. Page 50
Craftsmen With artists’ eyes and adventurous spirits, Lisa and Loren Skyhorse create gallery-quality saddles that are just as functional as they are beautiful. Page 54
In Every Issue
On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors
