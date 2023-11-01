Cowboy Christmas

Find just the right gift for everyone on your holiday list in our curated Western Horseman gift guide. From apparel and boots to saddles and gear, you’ll find all kinds of items your loved ones will enjoy.

Women’s Wrangler Sherpa Lined Southwestern Barn Jacket in Smoky Grey

This jacket inspired by Wrangler’s Western roots comes with an eye-catching print in a cool palette with a southwestern feel. The body is crafted from 100% cotton for comfort, and solid construction that’s easy to break in over time. The ultra-soft lining is cozy sherpa for lightweight warmth. The jacket is finished with pointed yokes at the shoulders, a fancy yoke in the back, a sherpa collar, two lower patch pockets and branded hardware.

Men’s Endurance Pirarucu Print Boots & Men’s Peanut Brittle Pirarucu Print Western Belt

This high-quality 12-inch boot features a tan upper, rustic tan pirarucu print foot, wide square toe, leather-covered cushion insole, double stitch welt, hybrid outsole and block heel. The matching leather belt in peanut brittle color has a removable silver embossed buckle.

Tough1 Wool String Halter

Get the mohair look without the expensive price tag! The cheeks and nose piece on this halter are made of hand-twisted wool string in a variety of color combinations and patterns. Buckle under the chin and on the crown piece for simple fit adjustments. Featuring brushed nickel hardware and a throat latch snap, the halter is available in nylon or leather styles and four color options.

100X El Presidente Silver Belly

El Presidente is made from premium 100X fur felt. A shining example of the legendary craftsmanship Stetson is known for, this incredibly high-quality piece features classic cattleman hat styling, with a tall crown and 4-inch wide brim. Made in the U.S.A. Comes with heavy duty hat case. Color: Silver Belly. Price: $1,000

