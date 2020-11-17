On The Cover
Bosom Buddies by Tom Browning reveals Santa’s affinity for good horses. Read more about the artist on page 44.
In This Issue
TO SEE THE ELK
Discover the incredible draft horse operation helping visitors encounter wildlife at the heart of the West during winter months. By SANDY POWELL, Page 58
IN THE SPIRIT OF SANTA CLAUS
The Happy Toymaker sparks the imaginations of children with metal farm and ranch equipment models he builds just their size. He also makes Christmas wishes come true. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 68
THE OUTER LIMITS
Wyoming horseman Ken McNabb lists four ways horses negatively react to venturing into the great outdoors, and he shares how riders can guide them through those troubling situations. By ROSS HECOX, Page 76
HARNESSING A HERITAGE
After decades of raising Morgan horses suited for family life and working cattle, Harlan Grunden’s father handed him the reins. Now he hopes to continue that legacy and pass it on to his grandchildren. By KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 82
RIDE WEST
Ranching There’s something magical about getting snow on Christmas—unless the snow is heavy and livestock are depending on you. Page 14
Saddle Styles A good kid saddle helps young riders keep their seat with a deep pocket, high horn and rough-out leather. Page 26
Management From big round bales to two-strand squares of Bermuda grass or alfalfa, hay not stored right is bound to go bad. Page 30
3 Questions With Rodeo announcer Boyd Polhamus talks about doing his job horseback and lists some of his favorite rodeo stock. Page 38
Cowboy Candy Stores At the heart of Buckaroo Businesses, a tack shop based in Billings, Montana, are horses and Great Basin horsemanship traditions. Page 40
In Every Issue
Leading Off | Feedback | Baxter Black
Get your copy here.