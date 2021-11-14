On The Cover
Michael Klaren and his team of draft horses deliver hay to range cows near Pinedale, Wyoming. Photo by Sandy Powell
In This Issue
DRIFT BUSTERS
In harsh Wyoming winters, these ranchers still turn to draft horse teams as the best help for feeding cattle. By SANDY POWELL, Page 54
PAINTING PALO DURO
Jack Sorenson’s artwork reflects the sublime backdrop he grew up in and memories of his family’s Old West adventures in Palo Duro Canyon. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 62
GOING FOR BROKE
Matt Koch believes teaching his 2-year-olds to be “more broke than cowy” sets them up for success in cow horse competition. By LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 70
SWELL ADVENTURE
Five backcountry riders escape the cold mountains of Wyoming to experience a rugged and prickly pack trip along Utah’s San Rafael Swell. By MELISSA HEMKEN, Page 78
RIDE WEST
Ranching Running horses on the open range during winter is an ideal management approach, says Colorado stock contractor Chase Cervi. Page 14
Women of the West Riding a sure-footed horse, Julie Hansmire is a careful steward of land, livestock and people. Page 18
How To Annette Coker and Kevin Meyer explain how stepping up groundwork translates to enhanced maneuvers in the saddle. Page 22
3 Questions Stan Weaver, a rancher, breeder and former AQHA president, comments on horse sales, raising ranch horses and the legacy of Poco Bueno. Page 26
Rodeo Set to pay out more than $360,000, the last leg of the World Champions Rodeo Alliance’s Triple Crown of Rodeo lands in Fort Worth, Texas. Page 28
Cowboy Candy Stores With cowboy roots that reach back to the early 1900s, Big Bend Saddlery serves a loyal customer base. Page 32
Craftsmen Utah saddlemaker Gordon Andrus breaks barriers to creativity in a traditional art form. Page 39
Real Life Ranch Wife Moving back beyond the middle of nowhere translates to schoolyard roping, pony barrel racing and more saddle time as a family. Page 46
In Every Issue
Leading Off | Feedback | Backward Glance | Baxter Black
Get your copy here.