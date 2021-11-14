December 2021

Michael Klaren and his team of draft horses deliver hay to range cows near Pinedale, Wyoming. Photo by Sandy Powell

DRIFT BUSTERS

In harsh Wyoming winters, these ranchers still turn to draft horse teams as the best help for feeding cattle. By SANDY POWELL, Page 54

PAINTING PALO DURO

Jack Sorenson’s artwork reflects the sublime backdrop he grew up in and memories of his family’s Old West adventures in Palo Duro Canyon. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 62

GOING FOR BROKE

Matt Koch believes teaching his 2-year-olds to be “more broke than cowy” sets them up for success in cow horse competition. By LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 70

SWELL ADVENTURE

Five backcountry riders escape the cold mountains of Wyoming to experience a rugged and prickly pack trip along Utah’s San Rafael Swell. By MELISSA HEMKEN, Page 78

RIDE WEST

Ranching Running horses on the open range during winter is an ideal management approach, says Colorado stock contractor Chase Cervi. Page 14

Women of the West Riding a sure-footed horse, Julie Hansmire is a careful steward of land, livestock and people. Page 18

How To Annette Coker and Kevin Meyer explain how stepping up groundwork translates to enhanced maneuvers in the saddle. Page 22

3 Questions Stan Weaver, a rancher, breeder and former AQHA president, comments on horse sales, raising ranch horses and the legacy of Poco Bueno. Page 26

Rodeo Set to pay out more than $360,000, the last leg of the World Champions Rodeo Alliance’s Triple Crown of Rodeo lands in Fort Worth, Texas. Page 28

Cowboy Candy Stores With cowboy roots that reach back to the early 1900s, Big Bend Saddlery serves a loyal customer base. Page 32

Craftsmen Utah saddlemaker Gordon Andrus breaks barriers to creativity in a traditional art form. Page 39

Real Life Ranch Wife Moving back beyond the middle of nowhere translates to schoolyard roping, pony barrel racing and more saddle time as a family. Page 46

Leading Off | Feedback | Backward Glance | Baxter Black

