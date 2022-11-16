On The Cover

Western Horseman December 2022

Baxter Black, an illustrated portrait by Kevin Cordtz, who historically illustrated Black’s column, “On the Edge of Common Sense.” Cordtz also illustrated the tribute to Black, “Here’s to Dr. Black,” on page 101.

In This Issue

WINTER CHORES

Yellowstone horse rentals provides thousands of quality saddle horses and draft teams to some of the most popular national parks and sought-after dude ranches in the West. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 72

THE CREAM RISES TO THE TOP

Celebrating the first annual Best Of Western Horseman Awards by recognizing the outstanding writers, photographers, illustrators and more who helped elevate Western Horseman in 2022. Page 80

BUSTER WELCH: A LIFE OF EXCELLENCE

A tribute to one of the greatest cowboys the West has ever known. BY BOB WELCH, Page 97

HERE’S TO DR. BLACK

Cowboy, veterinarian and entertainer Baxter Black left a legacy of great stories that live on in print, audio and especially through the people he met through the years. COMPILED BY CHRISTINE HAMILTON, Page 101

Ride West

Horsemanship The 2022 Art of the Cowgirl championship rodeo team. Page 17

Cowboy Cooking Lisa Reagan’s famous Chocolate Peppermint cookies. Page 22

Partners Cat’s Royal Boon. Page 26

Real Life Ranch Wife The Young family experienced quite a year with more exciting adventures to come. Page 30

Women of the West Kathy Daughn. Page 32

Products Must-have gear according to trainers you trust. Page 34

Rodeo R.C. Landingham hopes to close out the 2022 season at the top of his game. Page 37

Family Ranch Lee and Alicia Burton are raising their kids the rural way. Page 42

Ranching Jed Roark of the O RO Ranch. Page 52

Cowboy Candy Store A cowboy’s tack dream in Cody, Wyoming. Page 60

Living the Dream Wyatt Hershberger is a man of many talents. Page 65

In Every Issue

On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors

