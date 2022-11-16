On The Cover
Baxter Black, an illustrated portrait by Kevin Cordtz, who historically illustrated Black’s column, “On the Edge of Common Sense.” Cordtz also illustrated the tribute to Black, “Here’s to Dr. Black,” on page 101.
In This Issue
WINTER CHORES
Yellowstone horse rentals provides thousands of quality saddle horses and draft teams to some of the most popular national parks and sought-after dude ranches in the West. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 72
THE CREAM RISES TO THE TOP
Celebrating the first annual Best Of Western Horseman Awards by recognizing the outstanding writers, photographers, illustrators and more who helped elevate Western Horseman in 2022. Page 80
BUSTER WELCH: A LIFE OF EXCELLENCE
A tribute to one of the greatest cowboys the West has ever known. BY BOB WELCH, Page 97
HERE’S TO DR. BLACK
Cowboy, veterinarian and entertainer Baxter Black left a legacy of great stories that live on in print, audio and especially through the people he met through the years. COMPILED BY CHRISTINE HAMILTON, Page 101
Ride West
Horsemanship The 2022 Art of the Cowgirl championship rodeo team. Page 17
Cowboy Cooking Lisa Reagan’s famous Chocolate Peppermint cookies. Page 22
Partners Cat’s Royal Boon. Page 26
Real Life Ranch Wife The Young family experienced quite a year with more exciting adventures to come. Page 30
Women of the West Kathy Daughn. Page 32
Products Must-have gear according to trainers you trust. Page 34
Rodeo R.C. Landingham hopes to close out the 2022 season at the top of his game. Page 37
Family Ranch Lee and Alicia Burton are raising their kids the rural way. Page 42
Ranching Jed Roark of the O RO Ranch. Page 52
Cowboy Candy Store A cowboy’s tack dream in Cody, Wyoming. Page 60
Living the Dream Wyatt Hershberger is a man of many talents. Page 65
In Every Issue
On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors
Get your copy here.