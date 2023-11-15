On The Cover
“The Christmas Ride” Painting by Jack Sorenson
In This Issue
Best of Western Horseman Awards
CULTURE
Ranches | Craftsmen | Western Destinations | Events | Artists | Bloodlines
Page 50
PEOPLE
Trainers and Clinicians | Wellness Practitioners | Western Icons | Announcers and Commentators | Western Photographers
Page 64
FOR YOUR HORSE
Saddles | Tack and Gear | Feed | Supplements | Supplies | Pharmaceuticals | Retail Stores
Page 76
HOME AND RANCH
Trailers | Equipment | Furniture and Decor | Barn Builders | Automotive
Page 88
APPAREL
Hats | Boots | Clothing | Accessories | Retail Stores
Page 100
Special Feature
BOOTS OF A HYER STANDARD
After nearly 50 years, HYER Boots has burst back onto the Western scene like it never missed a step. Page 38
Ride West
Arena All Stars Lil Trash Talk wins big after moving from reining events to the ranch horse events. Page 20
Women of the West Patty Ralls inspires others to chase their dreams. Page 26
Rodeo Kyle Partain’s farewell to Western Horseman. Page 28
Real Life Ranch Wife Jolyn Young’s best memories of the year. Page 34
Products Teskey’s Saddle Shop has what every horseman needs for Christmas. Page 36
In Every Issue
On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Feedback
