On The Cover

“The Christmas Ride” Painting by Jack Sorenson

The December issue of Western Horseman celebrates our 2023 Best of Western Horseman winners and the resurrection of the HYER Boot Company.
Western Horseman December 2023

In This Issue

Best of Western Horseman Awards

CULTURE
Ranches | Craftsmen | Western Destinations | Events | Artists | Bloodlines
Page 50

PEOPLE
Trainers and Clinicians | Wellness Practitioners | Western Icons | Announcers and Commentators | Western Photographers
Page 64

FOR YOUR HORSE
Saddles | Tack and Gear | Feed | Supplements | Supplies | Pharmaceuticals | Retail Stores
Page 76

HOME AND RANCH
Trailers | Equipment | Furniture and Decor | Barn Builders | Automotive
Page 88

APPAREL
Hats | Boots | Clothing | Accessories | Retail Stores
Page 100

Special Feature

BOOTS OF A HYER STANDARD
After nearly 50 years, HYER Boots has burst back onto the Western scene like it never missed a step. Page 38

Ride West

Arena All Stars Lil Trash Talk wins big after moving from reining events to the ranch horse events. Page 20

Women of the West Patty Ralls inspires others to chase their dreams. Page 26

Rodeo Kyle Partain’s farewell to Western Horseman. Page 28

Real Life Ranch Wife Jolyn Young’s best memories of the year. Page 34

Products Teskey’s Saddle Shop has what every horseman needs for Christmas. Page 36

In Every Issue

On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Feedback

