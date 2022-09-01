Denim Days: Pairing Boots and Jeans

Whether you’re working on the ranch or working a room, having the appropriate attire can make your task easier.

If you’re logging time in the saddle, you want functional, comfortable clothing. But everyone can appreciate items that show respect for our Western heritage. That’s what we’ve gathered here for you today — pieces to fit your lifestyle, no matter what you do in a day.

We also gathered tips from Western style influencer Madi Dunbar (@MadiMcCall_ on Instagram) from Rocksprings, Texas, on pairing your boots with your jeans. If you hate when your boots and jeans don’t work together, read on.

Play with Proportions

If you’re wearing jeans with a wider leg, Dunbar suggests sticking with a pointed-toe boot, which visually narrows your foot from your ankle to give it more shape than a square-toe.

Wearing a straight leg jean? Dunbar likes to cuff the pants and pair with a square-toe boot.

“It gives you that vintage feel, and makes it so the jeans aren’t scrunching so much on your leg because of their length,” Dunbar says.

Flared jeans are versatile because you can cut them to fit your desired length, and Dunbar says just about any boot works with the shape.

“Skinny jeans and dressy boots work well with some of today’s trend of oversized tops, especially if you do a front tuck,” Dunbar says. “Dressy boots are very modern with a skinny jean, but it also gives them a Western touch, and pairing it with a more boxy top is comfortable.”

Consider the Heel

The heel of your boot is also a factor when pairing with jeans. Dunbar says if you’re wearing cropped jeans that hit at the ankle, pair them with a dress boot with a taller heel for a classic silhouette.

Know Your Inseam

Buying jeans that are the right length for your body, that also match your boots, can be a challenge. Dunbar suggests starting by measuring your inseam. You can do this by laying your jeans on a smooth, flat surface — pick a pair that are your preferred length and fit. Fold the jeans in half length-wise and smooth them out. Find the seam that goes from the ankle hemline up the inside of the jeans. Measure from the ankle hem up the seam, to the exact center point of the seam where the jeans are folded. You can also go into a store and try on jeans of various brands, sizes and lengths.

“The length you want also depends on the look you’re going for,” Dunbar says.

Find a Look You Love

Dunbar says buyers shouldn’t feel limited to only what’s on trend at a specific time.

“Don’t worry about what’s in style,” Dunbar says. “You’re going to look and feel your best in the style of jeans you love the most. Wear what makes you feel best, even if it’s not necessarily what’s in style.”