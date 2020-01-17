On The Cover
The Hideout Lodge and Guest Ranch offers scenic rides through breathtaking northern Wyoming. Read more about this popular destination on page 50. Photo by Jeff Vanuga.
In This Issue
HOME AT THE HIDEOUT
A Wyoming guest ranch connects people, families and cultures through horseback adventures and five-star hospitality. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 50
COWBOY TOUR GUIDES
The West is alive and kicking in these five cities. Let our experts guide your visit. Compiled by WESTERN HORSEMAN STAFF, Page 73
ROUNDUP IN ICELAND
A fall gather of sheep and horses in the Icelandic mountains highlights its similarities to—and differences from—Western ranching. By KATIE FRANK, Page 62
RIDE WEST
Backcountry Excellent horse management skills are essential when packing into high elevations. Page 14
How-To Trainer Trevor Carter of New Mexico simplifies and de-stresses the lead change for both rider and horse. Page 22
Health A hot bran mash can encourage water intake, but also is a feelgood effort for horse owners. Page 26
Western Stops A Florida trail system offers equine enthusiasts a unique view of the state. Page 32
Products Pack for a week or a weekend in these Westernstyle luggage options. Page 38
In Every Issue
