On The Cover
Tate (left) and Ray Stowers of Idaho ride out of Hells Canyon, where they run their cattle on grassy, but steep slopes. Photo by Ryan T. Bell
In This Issue
SLIDER COWBOYS
Hells Canyon, America’s deepest river gorge, is home to hardy ranchers who graze their cattle on the canyon’s steep slopes, where an errant step could be fatal. BY RYAN T. BELL, Page 44
COW HORSE COWBOY
Through a series of serendipitous events, Zane Davis went from rodeoing and starting ranch colts to successfully showing reined cow horses to nearly $2 million in winnings. BY JENNIFER DENISON, Page 56
ADVENTURES WITH BOB
A bucket-list horsepacking trip ventures deep into the Bob Marshall Wilderness, offering a group of friends answers to why we humans are drawn to remote mountain escapes. BY MELISSA HEMKEN, Page 64
THE LAND LEFT BEHIND
Operating under regenerative agriculture practices, the Birdwell and Clark Ranch runs an impressive herd of yearling cattle that is helping to leave a legacy of improved land. BY LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 72
CELEBRATING THE EMERGENCE OF BLACK COWBOYS
The idea that the Old West or the rodeo world ever lacked color is a travesty. From the 1800s until 2021, black cowboys have made their mark. BY KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT, Page 80
RIDE WEST
How-To Ty Evans takes a progressive approach to preparing a young mule to safely pack into the backcountry. Page 17
Women of the West Kate Matheson connects people with horses, the land and progressive ranching practices at the Nature Conservancy’s Medano-Zapata Ranch. Page 22
Backcountry Wyoming horseman Bill Smith makes annual horsepacking trips a priority, appreciating the lessons for both horses and humans. Page 24
Western Stops Explore Michigan’s horse-powered island that delights visitors with stunning views, grand Victorian homes, and the world’s largest herd of working draft horses. Page 26
Rodeo World champion steer roper Cole Patterson sets new regular season marks en route to a record- setting National Finals Steer Roping. Page 29
Craftsmanship Nevada leather craftsman Ty Skiver carves unique cowboy stories into custom boots and chaps. Page 32
Destinations The historic Gage Hotel has seen the small West Texas town of Marathon evolve from a rail stop to a chic travel spot. Page 35
Real Life Ranch Wife When hiring help to gather feral cattle, best of luck finding qualified cowpunchers. Page 38
Products Prepare for a safe, enjoyable trail ride with these essential trail products and tips from horseman Ken McNabb. Page 42
In Every Issue
Online | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Snap & Reride | Baxter Black
