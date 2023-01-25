On The Cover

Western Horseman February 2023

God’s Country, taken by Texas-native photographer Emily McCartney.

In This Issue

RODEO WITH ALTITUDES

The Rooftop Rodeo in Estes Park, Colorado, offers stunning views, top-notch competition and small-town hospitality. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 54

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Six generations deep, the O’Hair family remains rooted in Montana’s Paradise Valley, ready to face the many challenges to their ranching lifestyle. BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 66

OF HORSES AND MOUNTAINS

The best way to explore a new country, anywhere, is astride a horse. BY MELISSA HEMKEN, Page 78

Ride West

Western Stops Hacienda Buena Suerte in Andalusia, Spain. Page 18

Products Be ready to travel with your horses. Page 24

Real Life Ranch Wife The Young family moves south for the winter. Page 26

Rodeo Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. Page 28

Culture Aussie Stock Saddles. Page 34

Cowboy Candy Stores Burns 1876. Page 38

Women of the West Paola Pimienta. Page 44

Western Art Cowboys Without Borders. Page 46

In Every Issue

On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors

