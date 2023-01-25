On The Cover
God’s Country, taken by Texas-native photographer Emily McCartney.
RODEO WITH ALTITUDES
The Rooftop Rodeo in Estes Park, Colorado, offers stunning views, top-notch competition and small-town hospitality. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 54
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Six generations deep, the O’Hair family remains rooted in Montana’s Paradise Valley, ready to face the many challenges to their ranching lifestyle. BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 66
OF HORSES AND MOUNTAINS
The best way to explore a new country, anywhere, is astride a horse. BY MELISSA HEMKEN, Page 78
Ride West
Western Stops Hacienda Buena Suerte in Andalusia, Spain. Page 18
Products Be ready to travel with your horses. Page 24
Real Life Ranch Wife The Young family moves south for the winter. Page 26
Rodeo Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. Page 28
Culture Aussie Stock Saddles. Page 34
Cowboy Candy Stores Burns 1876. Page 38
Women of the West Paola Pimienta. Page 44
Western Art Cowboys Without Borders. Page 46
