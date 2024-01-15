On The Cover

Overlooking the O RO: Jed Roark, ranch manager of the O RO, looks across the East Verde River in Payson, Arizona. Photography by Beau Simmons

Western Horseman February 2024

In This Issue

COME ON, DUDE!

An all-inclusive vacation in the U.S. is possible at one of these iconic dude ranches. BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 60

BARREL RACING IN THE UK: A LOVE STORY

For Sally Heron and her team of riders, passion for the sport and devotion to each other spurs them on. BY MATT CROSSMAN, Page 74

IF A PICTURE SAYS A THOUSAND WORDS

Beau Simmons travels the U.S. gathering stories of cowboys, cowgirls and the ranches where they work, one picture at a time. BY PAIGE BRANDON, Page 82

Ride West

Family Ranch Explore the diamond A Ranch: the Southwest’s largest cattle ranch. Page 18

Women of the West Meet Jillian Michalak of Glacier National Park. Page 26

Partners Monster Truk wasn’t initially destined for the show pen, but now he is making his rider’s dreams come true. Page 28

Real Life Ranch Wife Engine issues kept him from roping, but not her. Page 34

Western Stops Visit the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art and marvel at the athleticism of Andalusia’s dancing horses. Page 36

Craftsmen Nick and Chelsi Alexander of Alexander Leather Goods put their own spin on Western fashion. Page 42

Products Luggage for the traveling lifestyle. Page 48

Rodeo Daniel Keeping’s epic final ride clenches the PBR Camping World Team Series championship for the Texas Rattlers. Page 50

Backcountry Embark on the Great Florida Cattle Drive. Page 54

3 Questions Linda Parelli stands out as a voice for relationship-based horsemanship. Page 58

What’s It Worth? A well-known Frazier saddle with some questionable alterations. Page 94

