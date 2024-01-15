On The Cover
Overlooking the O RO: Jed Roark, ranch manager of the O RO, looks across the East Verde River in Payson, Arizona. Photography by Beau Simmons
In This Issue
COME ON, DUDE!
An all-inclusive vacation in the U.S. is possible at one of these iconic dude ranches. BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 60
BARREL RACING IN THE UK: A LOVE STORY
For Sally Heron and her team of riders, passion for the sport and devotion to each other spurs them on. BY MATT CROSSMAN, Page 74
IF A PICTURE SAYS A THOUSAND WORDS
Beau Simmons travels the U.S. gathering stories of cowboys, cowgirls and the ranches where they work, one picture at a time. BY PAIGE BRANDON, Page 82
Ride West
Family Ranch Explore the diamond A Ranch: the Southwest’s largest cattle ranch. Page 18
Women of the West Meet Jillian Michalak of Glacier National Park. Page 26
Partners Monster Truk wasn’t initially destined for the show pen, but now he is making his rider’s dreams come true. Page 28
Real Life Ranch Wife Engine issues kept him from roping, but not her. Page 34
Western Stops Visit the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art and marvel at the athleticism of Andalusia’s dancing horses. Page 36
Craftsmen Nick and Chelsi Alexander of Alexander Leather Goods put their own spin on Western fashion. Page 42
Products Luggage for the traveling lifestyle. Page 48
Rodeo Daniel Keeping’s epic final ride clenches the PBR Camping World Team Series championship for the Texas Rattlers. Page 50
Backcountry Embark on the Great Florida Cattle Drive. Page 54
3 Questions Linda Parelli stands out as a voice for relationship-based horsemanship. Page 58
What’s It Worth? A well-known Frazier saddle with some questionable alterations. Page 94
In Every Issue
