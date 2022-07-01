Home Grown: Made in the USA

Western Horseman has gathered a collection of items made in the United States to help you enjoy your horses.

If purchasing USA-made products is important to you, you’re not alone. But how can you determine if a commodity is made in the United States? Here are a few ways to determine the country of origin according to the Federal Trade Commission website ftc.gov.

Some products must disclose if they’re made in the USA. Among those are automobiles and textile, wool and fur products. Other products are not required to have a Made in USA label, but if a company makes this claim, the products must comply with the Federal Trade Commission’s Made in USA policy.

A company can say “Made in USA” or “Our products are American- made” in advertising, as well as include “USA”, U.S. flags or the outline of the country to indicate if a product is made in the U.S. A company doesn’t need approval from the Commission before making these claims as long as they’re truthful and substantiated.

“For a product to be called Made in USA or claim to be of domestic origin without qualifications or limits on the claim, the product must be all or virtually all made in the U.S.,” as stated by the FTC guidelines. “‘All or virtually all’ means that all significant parts and processing that go into the product must be of U.S. origin.”

A company can also make a “qualified” Made in USA claim, which describes the extent, amount or type of a product’s domestic content or processing. For example: “60 percent U.S. Content,” “Made in USA,” “U.S. and imported materials,” “Saddle assembled in USA from Italian Leather and Mexican rawhide.”

To find out if a product is made in the USA, use these suggestions:

Check the label on clothing

Examine the packaging for any country of origin info

Look at company websites or advertising for mentions of “Made in USA”

Contact a sales rep and ask where a product was made