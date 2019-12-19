January 2020

On The Cover

Western Horseman has selected two photographs for its cover this month. Subscribers receive an edition with Lena Phare admiring a starry night. Newsstand buyers will see a photo of a cattle drive on the Cremer Ranch. Both images were shot by Barbara Van Cleve. Read more about the famous Montana photographer on page 50.

In This Issue

KEEPER OF THE WEST

The artistry and realism of Barbara Van Cleve’s images of cowboy life are an extension of her ranching background, and of the values and traditions she reveres. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 50

THE STOCKMAN’S SCHOOL

Inside the fourth-largest metropolitan landscape in the United States lies one of the ranching industry’s most real-world and hands-on educational programs. By CHRISTINE HAMILTON, Page 68

SUPER SLY

When cow horse trainer Clayton Edsall starts seven ranch colts, he relies on Skeets Oak Peppy—better known as “Sly”—a seasoned bridle horse with a special skill set. By ROSS HECOX, Page 60

RIDE WEST

Ranching Managing a cow-calf operation a few miles from a major city can be hectic, but the job has its perks. Page 16

Women of the West At 89, legendary rancher Linda Davis continues to inspire women across the West as she watches her children and grandchildren take the reins of the CS Cattle Co. in New Mexico. Page 18

Backcountry The proper fit of a packsaddle and tack is crucial for horses’ health and comfort. Page 26

Rodeo Steer wrestler Cade Goodman’s rookie season gives him an incentive to begin anew. Page 34

Craftsmanship Alden’s School of Leather Trades gives students a foundation in technique and tradition, allowing them to pursue professional leatherwork. Page 38

In Every Issue

