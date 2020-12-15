On The Cover
Nicole Poyo captured this image of Meaghan Peterson gathering cattle on the Winecup Gamble Ranch in Montello, Nevada. Read more about Poyo and other female Western photographers on page 46.
LEARNING TO SEE
Five female photographers immersed in the West use their artistic views of the ranching lifestyle to inform and influence perceptions of it. BY JENNIFER DENISON, Page 46
SMART SHOOTER
Kenda Lenseigne, one of the most decorated women in mounted shooting, details her go-to exercise that improves balance and positioning for riders and horses of all disciplines. BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 58
SHARED HORSEMANSHIP
Roper Jackie Crawford and cow horse trainer Erin Taormino say that working together has broadened their skills, stepped up their horsemanship and established a lasting friendship. BY LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 64
AT THE HEAD OF THE HERD
For 85 years, Western Horseman has been at the vanguard of the stock horse world— setting standards, challenging stereotypes, honoring traditions—always in pursuit of greater horsemanship for its readers. BY CHRISTINE HAMILTON, Page 70
RIDE WEST
Ranch Events The Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale celebrates its 80th anniversary in true ranching fashion—persisting in the face of COVID-19 restrictions. Page 14
How-To Craig Cameron says managing a horse’s excessive energy takes feel and forward thinking, not riding the brakes. Page 18
Management For everything from grains and pellets to alfalfa cubes, keep in mind these four storage guidelines. Page 24
Rodeo Few college rodeo teams are coached by a woman, but the role is a natural fit for Linsay Sumpter. Page 32
Products Horsewomen ride out in all kinds of weather, and those in cold country know the way to stay warm is to layer. Page 40
