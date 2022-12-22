On The Cover
Sherry Cervi, 19-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and four-time world champion, is the Western Horseman Women of the West Award recipient, more on page 38. Photography by Carolyn Simancik.
In This Issue
TAKING RODEO BY THE REINS
In Chile, horsewomen known as huasas embrace rural traditions by competing in the national sport, Chilean Rodeo, while riding athletic, cowy horses. Page 50
THE WOMEN OF LAS DAMAS
A group dedicated to exploring the ranch lands of Arizona horseback celebrate 75 years of community and horsemanship. Page 60
FROM THE MEMORIES OF MATRIARCHS
With ages ranging from 80 to 101, there are more than 400 years of memories stored between the minds of ranching matriarchs Norma Hapgood, Marcia “Granny” Sperry, Betty Kunesh, Mickey Thoman and Rose King. Page 68
SUPERMARES
The Western world wouldn’t look the same without these five performance mares. Page 81
Ride West
Backcountry Situational awareness on the trail keeps Heidi Brill and her pack string safe in the Olympic National Park wilderness. Page 20
Products Designed specifically for Western women who require both fashion and function. Page 24
Ranching Jaimie Stoltzfus is taking ranch-raised beef from cowgirl to consumer. Page 26
Real Life Ranch Wife Jolyn Young finally has a roping story of her own. Page 32
Rodeo Barbara Duggan has served as a timer and rodeo secretary from small-town Texas to the Thomas and Mack Center arena. Page 34
Women of the West 2023 Western Horseman Women of the West award recipient Sherry Cervi. Page 38
Western Art Jess Howard draws artistic inspiration from her ranching heritage. Page 40
In Every Issue
On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Feedback
Get your copy here.