Western Horseman January 2023

Sherry Cervi, 19-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and four-time world champion, is the Western Horseman Women of the West Award recipient, more on page 38. Photography by Carolyn Simancik.

TAKING RODEO BY THE REINS

In Chile, horsewomen known as huasas embrace rural traditions by competing in the national sport, Chilean Rodeo, while riding athletic, cowy horses. Page 50

THE WOMEN OF LAS DAMAS

A group dedicated to exploring the ranch lands of Arizona horseback celebrate 75 years of community and horsemanship. Page 60

FROM THE MEMORIES OF MATRIARCHS

With ages ranging from 80 to 101, there are more than 400 years of memories stored between the minds of ranching matriarchs Norma Hapgood, Marcia “Granny” Sperry, Betty Kunesh, Mickey Thoman and Rose King. Page 68

SUPERMARES

The Western world wouldn’t look the same without these five performance mares. Page 81

Ride West

Backcountry Situational awareness on the trail keeps Heidi Brill and her pack string safe in the Olympic National Park wilderness. Page 20

Products Designed specifically for Western women who require both fashion and function. Page 24

Ranching Jaimie Stoltzfus is taking ranch-raised beef from cowgirl to consumer. Page 26

Real Life Ranch Wife Jolyn Young finally has a roping story of her own. Page 32

Rodeo Barbara Duggan has served as a timer and rodeo secretary from small-town Texas to the Thomas and Mack Center arena. Page 34

Women of the West 2023 Western Horseman Women of the West award recipient Sherry Cervi. Page 38

Western Art Jess Howard draws artistic inspiration from her ranching heritage. Page 40

In Every Issue

