Cayce Joe Lewis works cattle on the historic LX Ranch. Read more about the Texas Panhandle cattle operation on page 52. Photo by Jennifer Denison

AMARILLO’S RANCH

Through the dedication and vision of its owners and employees, the LX Ranch has served the horse and cattle industries and the people of the Texas Panhandle for decades. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 52

DALY DETAILS

The common-sense magic Roger Daly works in everything from racehorses to cutters makes him one of the horse world’s best-kept secrets. By CHRISTINE HAMILTON, Page 60

RATE, SET, WIN

Control the steer, help your heeler, set your horse up for success and improve your overall team roping performance with these tips from horseman Brad Lund. By KAILEY SULLINS, Page 68

IN THE NORTHLAND

Discover an unexpected ranch on New Zealand’s North Island where the Robinson family works dairy-cross bulls in limestone hills, riding their homebred Quarter Horses. By CHRISTINE HAMILTON, Page 78

RIDE WEST

Horse Sales Melanie Smith’s innovative horse sale company works through a new app that offers live bidding at your fingertips. Page 14

Women of the West Loriann Lindner hasn’t followed a traditional career path, but her journey has led to a lifetime of fulfillment with horses. Page 18

Backcountry Lay out your wilderness horse camp using these handy tips that enhance function and comfort. Page 22

Rodeo Mason Stuller has his sights set on defending his National High School Finals Rodeo all-around title in 2021. Page 28

Youth Art Contest Young artists paint and draw their interpretations of stock horses for the annual Western Horseman/CAA Youth Art Contest. Page 32

