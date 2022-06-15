On The Cover

Western Horseman July 2022

Mr TLC Rockstar, “Mucho” works the rope for owner Mark Voss at his Tee Anchor Cattle Co. in Throckmorton, Texas. Photo by Emily McCartney.

In This Issue

BACKED BY BLOOD

A tried-and-true ranch horse is thoughtfully bred and carefully developed. That is how the King Ranch approaches raising top-notch ranch horses, successful not only in their program but on other ranches across the United States. BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 62

RANCH HORSE DELUXE

A ranch horse with these 10 traits will get the call for a day’s work from Throckmorton, Texas cowboy Mark Voss. BY LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 72

A WESTERN FOURTH

One cowboy’s thoughts on the Fourth of July as seen through the eyes of a rancher. BY BILL REYNOLDS, Page 82

Ride West

Ranching Insider Managing risk is a part of ranching. During drought a clear plan for extreme conditions is vital. Page 21

Made in the USA America-based companies pour into their local communities and Western market. Page 28

How-To High-quality sale photos can make or break the sale of your horse. Elite Equine Promotions and Five Star Horse Sale share some how-to tips. Page 34

Women of the West Paje Turner is changing lives through the sale of her all-around, quality horses. Page 40

3 Questions Terry Stuart Forst’s skilled guidance has earned accolades and admiration in the horse industry. Page 42

Backcountry Melissa Hemken provides a travel guide of suitable gear choices when packing. Page 44

Rodeo With a new location and name, the NFR Open embraces a new era with high hopes. Page 48

Cowboy Cooking Wendy Kimball’s homemade bread is a big hit during branding days. Page 52

Real Life Ranch Wife Jolyn Young tells of family Fourth of July traditions. Page 54

Products Reduce the presence of pesky insects with these tips and products. Page 56

In Every Issue

Online | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Feedback | Baxter Black

Get your copy here.