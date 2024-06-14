July 2024 Western Horseman – Table of Contents

On The Cover

“Hazard of the Trade” Art by Tyler Crow

FROM THE FLAMES

Texas rancher Jason Abraham and his family at Mendota Ranch are just one operation looking to rebuild in the wake of the Smokehouse Creek Fire. BY CARLY BILLINGTON, Page 54

SUCCESSION ON THE CS

Fifth-generation managing members of the 150-year-old CS Cattle Company explain what they believe has made the historic cow-calf operation a success. BY ROSS HECOX, Page 64

RACE TO BRUNETTE DOWNS

There’s more than a century of social traditions, horizon-spanning work and ties to Texas history at one of Australia’s largest cattle stations. BY BELTON MCMURREY, Page 74

Family Ranch The San Lucas Ranch celebrates 100 years of operations. Page 17

Women of the West Brooke Wilson’s competitive nature and impressive work ethic produce big wins in roping arenas and sale rings. Page 22

How-To When tragedy strikes the ranching community, neighbors spring into action to lend a hand. Page 24

Real Life Ranch Wife Saddling up in sickness and in health. Page 28

Management Navajo rancher Mel Cody bridges cultures to enhance land and animal stewardship. Page 30

Cowboy Cooking Rachel Briggs’ must-try smoked street corn dip. Page 34

Rodeo Kaycee Field retires from rodeo to chase success in a new discipline. Page 36

Horsemanship The breed show tides are turning toward the extended trot in ranch competition. Page 41

Products Whether you’re making camp in a cattle pasture or for leisure, having the right gear can help make it more convenient and enjoyable. Page 46

Arena All Star A little gray horse brought his owner’s dreams to fruition in the show pen. Page 49

Backcountry Wellness first aid and the supplies needed to address medical issues on the trail. Page 52

On the Cover Tyler Crow’s “Hazard of the Trade” brings for then $10,000 at auction to support wildfire victims and firefighters in West Texas and Oklahoma. Page 90

