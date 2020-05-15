On The Cover
Lilla Bell competes in pole bending at the 2019 California High School Rodeo Association finals. Photo by Dan Lesovsky. Read more on page 48.
In This Issue
FRESH PERSPECTIVE
A retired U.S. Air Force-veteran-turned-photographer focuses his camera lens on talented youth rodeo competitors. By KATIE FRANK, Page 48
LEARNING THE ROPES IN COLOMBIA
At Rancho Apalache, students are taught that good horsemanship and respect for livestock form the foundation for all things rodeo. By ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 56
STAND FOR THE BRAND
An Oregon ranching family united after a tragic loss fostered faith and fortitude while raising versatile ranch horses and hardy cattle at V Box Land & Livestock. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 70
RIDE WEST
Ranching An unspoken code of conduct rules ranch cookhouses across the West. Page 12
How-To Brandi Lyons shares two exercises to improve control of your horse’s direction and speed. Page 16
Management Avoid making the biggest mistake in cleaning saddle pads and cinches. Page 28
Arenas As the coronavirus outbreak forces equine events and gatherings to be canceled, the horse industry responds with poise, optimism and compassion. Page 30
Cowboy Candy Stores For 100-plus years, Oliver Saddle Shop has outfitted working cowboys with essential gear Page 40
In Every Issue
Leading Off | Baxter Black
Get your copy here.