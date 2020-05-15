June 2020

Lilla Bell competes in pole bending at the 2019 California High School Rodeo Association finals. Photo by Dan Lesovsky. Read more on page 48.

FRESH PERSPECTIVE

A retired U.S. Air Force-veteran-turned-photographer focuses his camera lens on talented youth rodeo competitors. By KATIE FRANK, Page 48

LEARNING THE ROPES IN COLOMBIA

At Rancho Apalache, students are taught that good horsemanship and respect for livestock form the foundation for all things rodeo. By ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 56

STAND FOR THE BRAND

An Oregon ranching family united after a tragic loss fostered faith and fortitude while raising versatile ranch horses and hardy cattle at V Box Land & Livestock. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 70

RIDE WEST

Ranching An unspoken code of conduct rules ranch cookhouses across the West. Page 12

How-To Brandi Lyons shares two exercises to improve control of your horse’s direction and speed. Page 16

Management Avoid making the biggest mistake in cleaning saddle pads and cinches. Page 28

Arenas As the coronavirus outbreak forces equine events and gatherings to be canceled, the horse industry responds with poise, optimism and compassion. Page 30

Cowboy Candy Stores For 100-plus years, Oliver Saddle Shop has outfitted working cowboys with essential gear Page 40

Leading Off | Baxter Black

