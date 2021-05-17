June 2021

On The Cover

In a short time period, Clayton Biglow has established himself as an elite bareback rider. Read more about the California cowboy on page 52. Photo by Phil Doyle.

In This Issue

LITTLE BIG

A diverse horsemanship background has been key to the early success of world champion bareback rider Clayton Biglow. By KENDRA SANTOS, Page 52

BAJA VAQUEROS

In a remote Mexican village, a multigenerational family continues their ranching traditions amid the growing wine tourism industry. By BRANDON LEVER, Page 60

STAY THE COURSE

Similar to quality horsemanship, Road to the Horse 2021 defined itself with crucial moments that produced solutions to harrowing obstacles. By ROSS HECOX, Page 70

TRUE HORSES

The True family of Wyoming has built a horse program based on sound breeding, market savvy, and a passion for raising and training sensible foals. By ROSS HECOX, Page 78

RIDE WEST

Ranch Horse Sales During the course of 20 years, the High Plains Ranchers & Breeders Association has established a successful ranch horse sale and futurity. Page 14

Women of the West Ranch life and rodeo have always defined Jordan Tierney, who is currently serving as Miss Rodeo America. Page 16

Rodeo After losing half of its sanctioned rodeos in 2020, ProRodeo is hoping for a comeback—even with COVID-19 hurdles still looming. Page 28

3 Questions with Cody Johnson found his calling as a country musician, even though bull riding was his first love. Nevertheless, his career has created unexpected inroads into rodeo. Page 32

Craftsmen It took years for Montana silversmith Shawn Didyoung to refine his dramatic, flowing, avant-garde designs. Page 37

In Every Issue

Leading Off | Feedback | Backward Glance | Baxter Black

