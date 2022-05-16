On The Cover
Team roper Joseph Harrison built a career based on horsemanship and putting his horses first. Photography by Scott Slusher
JOSEPH HARRISON
Team roper Joseph Harrison’s ability to bring out the best in horses and people has earned the respect of his peers in both the rodeo and horse show worlds. BY LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 70
REVEALING THE ARCHETYPE
Ivan McClellan’s photographs of Black cowboys widen the lens of cowboy culture to reveal an important part of Western heritage. BY ABIGAIL BOATWRIGHT, Page 80
CHILEAN HORSES
Horse trainer Marcelo Guzmán set out to share his dream of making the Chilean Horse known internationally with Lil’ Rockstar by his side. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 90
Craftsmanship J. M. Capriola Company launches a new bit line with twists on traditional bits. Page 21
Women of the West Ranching, rodeoing and producing an annual ranch horse sale keep Arizona horsewoman Sarah Kieckhefer in the saddle. Page 32
Rodeo Montana saddle bronc rider Sage Newman stays on the road with his success in professional rodeo. Page 34
How-To Wes Ashlock’s roundpen work helps instill two principles of training: “go” and “whoa.” Page 40
3 Questions Ferron Lucero Jr. answers questions about his 20-year career as a rodeo and roping announcer. Page 48
Bucking Horse Blood Xplosive Skies continues to prove Calgary Stampede’s world-class “Born to Buck” breeding program. Page 50
Backcountry Longtime equestrian Gillian Larson shares her 8-year love affair with backcountry treks. Page 56
Cowboy Cooking Four Sixes Ranch cook Susie Hurt shares a cowboy-favorite recipe of cream stuffed mushrooms. Page 62
Real Life Ranch Wife Jolyn Young comically explains how 6-year-old Milo strives to emulate an “Old West Man’s” actions. Page 66
Products Bolster your rodeo performance with helpful and protective gear. Page 68
