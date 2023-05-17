On The Cover
John Harrison proudly carries on his grandfather Freckles Brown’s rodeo legacy in his own way, combining the crowd-pleasing comedy and skillful stunts expected of this eight-time National Finals Rodeo barrelman and 2022 Clown of the Year.
In This Issue
CLOWNIN’ AROUND
With his quick wit and comedic performances, eight time National Finals Rodeo barrelman and 2022 Clown of the Year, John Harrison, is a fan-favorite and true ambassador for the sport. BY KATIE NAVARRA, Page 72
RIDE A MEMORY
In northeastern Nevada, Memory Ranches raises Quarter Horses steeped in Driftwood and Joe Reed bloodlines that are bred to excel on the ranch and in the rodeo arena. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 80
RAISING TEH BAR
With more than 80 years invested in their horse program, the Kieckhefer family;y is producing solid ranch horses that are making their way into the elite ranks of tie-down roping competition. BY JENNIFER DENISON, Page 94
Ride West
Living The Dream A black-and-white blur with some sparkle mixed in launched Haley Proctor’s now wildly successful career as a specialty act in the PRCA. Page 20
3 Questions From sports broadcasting to bringing the NFR into homes for the past 30 years, Jeff Medders has lived his cowboy dream. Page 26
Products We’ve got some products lined up that can help you take good care of your equine travel partners. Page 30
Real Life Ranch Wife Cowboy culture can bridge any ocean – even the Atlantic Ocean. Page 34
Rodeo PBR entertainer Flint Rasmussen says goodbye to the arena but not the sport. Page 36
Women of the West Miss Rodeo America 2019, Taylor McNair, shares how she got where she is today and where she plans on heading next.
Management A nurse by day and professional stock contractor on nights and weekends, Paige Stout carved a place for herself on the Professional Bull Riders Tour. Page 44
Conformation Confidence Rodeo horses are skilled athletes and must excel in their event and endure the strenuous travel schedule required to qualify for the NFR. Page 50
Giving The American Exchange Project is bridging the divide between rural and metropolitan areas across the country. Page 56
Classic Cowboys A lifetime spent behind the bucking chutes cultivated an unrelenting love of God, rodeo and photography for cowboy Dale Hirschman. Page 62
Craftsmanship This mobile maker is pursuing a deep-rooted passion to build custom saddles. Page 66
In Every Issue
