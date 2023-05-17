On The Cover

John Harrison proudly carries on his grandfather Freckles Brown’s rodeo legacy in his own way, combining the crowd-pleasing comedy and skillful stunts expected of this eight-time National Finals Rodeo barrelman and 2022 Clown of the Year.

CLOWNIN’ AROUND

With his quick wit and comedic performances, eight time National Finals Rodeo barrelman and 2022 Clown of the Year, John Harrison, is a fan-favorite and true ambassador for the sport. BY KATIE NAVARRA, Page 72

RIDE A MEMORY

In northeastern Nevada, Memory Ranches raises Quarter Horses steeped in Driftwood and Joe Reed bloodlines that are bred to excel on the ranch and in the rodeo arena. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 80

RAISING TEH BAR

With more than 80 years invested in their horse program, the Kieckhefer family;y is producing solid ranch horses that are making their way into the elite ranks of tie-down roping competition. BY JENNIFER DENISON, Page 94

Ride West

Living The Dream A black-and-white blur with some sparkle mixed in launched Haley Proctor’s now wildly successful career as a specialty act in the PRCA. Page 20

3 Questions From sports broadcasting to bringing the NFR into homes for the past 30 years, Jeff Medders has lived his cowboy dream. Page 26

Products We’ve got some products lined up that can help you take good care of your equine travel partners. Page 30

Real Life Ranch Wife Cowboy culture can bridge any ocean – even the Atlantic Ocean. Page 34

Rodeo PBR entertainer Flint Rasmussen says goodbye to the arena but not the sport. Page 36

Women of the West Miss Rodeo America 2019, Taylor McNair, shares how she got where she is today and where she plans on heading next.

Management A nurse by day and professional stock contractor on nights and weekends, Paige Stout carved a place for herself on the Professional Bull Riders Tour. Page 44

Conformation Confidence Rodeo horses are skilled athletes and must excel in their event and endure the strenuous travel schedule required to qualify for the NFR. Page 50

Giving The American Exchange Project is bridging the divide between rural and metropolitan areas across the country. Page 56

Classic Cowboys A lifetime spent behind the bucking chutes cultivated an unrelenting love of God, rodeo and photography for cowboy Dale Hirschman. Page 62

Craftsmanship This mobile maker is pursuing a deep-rooted passion to build custom saddles. Page 66

