June 2024 Western Horseman

On The Cover

Tomas Garcilazo, third-generation charro and rodeo performer, is carrying on traditions while raising his family on the road. Read more about the performing charro on page 60. Photography by BC Parker.

Western Horseman June 2024

In This Issue

THE PERFORMING CHARRO

Third-generation charro and rodeo performer Tomas Garcilazo is passing on cherished traditions while raising his family on the road. BY LINDSAY HUMPHREY, Page 60

A BROTHERHOOD OF BULLDOGGERS

Deep friendships among these steer wrestlers lead to epic stories and big rodeo wins. BY MATT CROSSMAN, Page 68

MEET THE 2023 PRCA HORSES OF THE YEAR

Recognized for their talent, athleticism and heart, these eight American Quarter Horses were selected as the best of the best. BY HANNAH CRANDALL, Page 76

Ride West

From the Lens Rodeo images in black and white from the lens of Click Thompson. Page 18

Women of the West Veronica Swales Volmer is a horsewoman with talents that fit two very different arenas. Page 26

Health A little preparation can make all the difference in keeping your horses comfortable during long trips across different climates. Page 29

Western Art Western artist Jack Sorenson has a legacy of capturing the spirit of the West with beauty and accuracy. Page 34

Real Life Ranch Wife Jolyn Young could either learn how to hot-wire the Dodge or walk home. Page 38

Western Stops Step into the original honky-tonk, the White Elephant Saloon. Page 40

Products Products to keep your horse looking good and feeling comfortable on the rodeo road. Page 46

Rodeo Rodeo’s next superstars converge in Casper, Wyoming, at the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo. Page 48

Homestead Within the home of J.D. Yates lies the trophies and memorabilia from a three-generation rodeo family. Page 52

Bucking Horse Bloodlines A small bay horse with a huge heart, Night Crawler is a fixture in Pickett Pro Rodeo Company’s bareback string. Page 56

The Rundown A quick roundup of Western industry happenings. Page 94

In Every Issue

