June 2024 Western Horseman

On The Cover
Tomas Garcilazo, third-generation charro and rodeo performer, is carrying on traditions while raising his family on the road. Read more about the performing charro on page 60. Photography by BC Parker.
In This Issue
THE PERFORMING CHARRO
Third-generation charro and rodeo performer Tomas Garcilazo is passing on cherished traditions while raising his family on the road. BY LINDSAY HUMPHREY, Page 60
A BROTHERHOOD OF BULLDOGGERS
Deep friendships among these steer wrestlers lead to epic stories and big rodeo wins. BY MATT CROSSMAN, Page 68
MEET THE 2023 PRCA HORSES OF THE YEAR
Recognized for their talent, athleticism and heart, these eight American Quarter Horses were selected as the best of the best. BY HANNAH CRANDALL, Page 76
Ride West
From the Lens Rodeo images in black and white from the lens of Click Thompson. Page 18
Women of the West Veronica Swales Volmer is a horsewoman with talents that fit two very different arenas. Page 26
Health A little preparation can make all the difference in keeping your horses comfortable during long trips across different climates. Page 29
Western Art Western artist Jack Sorenson has a legacy of capturing the spirit of the West with beauty and accuracy. Page 34
Real Life Ranch Wife Jolyn Young could either learn how to hot-wire the Dodge or walk home. Page 38
Western Stops Step into the original honky-tonk, the White Elephant Saloon. Page 40
Products Products to keep your horse looking good and feeling comfortable on the rodeo road. Page 46
Rodeo Rodeo’s next superstars converge in Casper, Wyoming, at the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo. Page 48
Homestead Within the home of J.D. Yates lies the trophies and memorabilia from a three-generation rodeo family. Page 52
Bucking Horse Bloodlines A small bay horse with a huge heart, Night Crawler is a fixture in Pickett Pro Rodeo Company’s bareback string. Page 56
The Rundown A quick roundup of Western industry happenings. Page 94
In Every Issue
Leading Off | Contributors | Feedback | Opening Shot | On The Web
