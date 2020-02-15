March 2020

On The Cover

Thomas Saunders V saddles up in front of his family’s 100-year-old barn on the Twin V Ranch near Weatherford, Texas. Read more about functional barns on page 54. Photo by Ross Hecox.

In This Issue

HORSE HUBS

If you’re planning to build a new horse barn, consider three important factors before breaking ground. By ROSS HECOX, Page 54

RAISED UP ROESER

Hall of fame reined cow horse trainers Dan and Jon Roeser continue the legacy of their father, Jim. By KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 62

LIFE LESSONS IN PARADISE

Zach Ducheneaux and his family utilize the DX Ranch to give back to fellow tribal members on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation. By KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 70

HARDER THAN IT LOOKS

The ranch riding class, also known as ranch pleasure, requires finetuned horsemanship. By KATIE FRANK, Page 78

RIDE WEST

Living the Dream Ranch manager Kade Ensign keeps horses at the core, whether he is training outside horses or calving heifers on the CA Ranch. Page 14

Health Every year, West Nile Virus poses a danger to horses. Their best protection is vaccination. Page 26

Backcountry Enjoyable horse packing trips develop when members plan ahead, work as a team and adjust to changes in schedule. Page 30

Rodeo Will PRCA’s new Jr. Rodeo Association help or hurt existing youth organizations? Page 34

Causes A Colorado horseman is on a mission to raise money and awareness for cancer patients. Page 40

In Every Issue

Leading Off | Feedback | Baxter Black

