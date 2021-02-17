March 2021

On The Cover

Looking Back, a 22-by-24-inch pencil drawing by Brian Asher. Read more about the working cowboy and artist on page 70.

In This Issue

ALL-AROUND AVILA

Bob Avila rose to fame as a world champion trainer and showman of all-around horses. Looking back, however, he wanted most to become a horseman. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 50

TRUE TO THE MULESHOE

No matter the tough weather or down cattle market, the Dacar family’s love of the ranching lifestyle and each other keeps the Muleshoe Ranch intact. By KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 58

ARE YOU READY?

Learn how one California couple prepared their horse property against the threat of Western wildland fire. When put to the test, their defenses worked. By KENN MCCARTY, Page 64

COWPUNCHER WITH A PENCIL

Brian Asher’s pencil drawings reflect his lifelong passion for working cattle horseback in open country. By ROSS HECOX, Page 70

RIDE WEST

The Family Ranch Ty and Melissa Fowler of South Dakota combine ranch work with reined cow horse training to create marketable geldings. Page 14

How-To Clayton Edsall’s unique drill along the fence teaches a horse to hunt for a deep stop and a fluid rollback. Page 20

Design Building a roundpen takes time and effort, but doing it right makes it a valuable training tool. Page 28

Rodeo Although not able to hit the rodeo road full time, Hallie Hanssen finds ways to win big in barrel racing. Page 34

Cowboy Cooking Chuckwagon cook Charles “Charlie” Ferguson’s steak and rice gumbo works great with cubed steak and “mountain oysters.” Page 44

In Every Issue

Leading Off | Feedback | Backward Glance | Baxter Black

