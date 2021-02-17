On The Cover
Looking Back, a 22-by-24-inch pencil drawing by Brian Asher. Read more about the working cowboy and artist on page 70.
In This Issue
ALL-AROUND AVILA
Bob Avila rose to fame as a world champion trainer and showman of all-around horses. Looking back, however, he wanted most to become a horseman. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 50
TRUE TO THE MULESHOE
No matter the tough weather or down cattle market, the Dacar family’s love of the ranching lifestyle and each other keeps the Muleshoe Ranch intact. By KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 58
ARE YOU READY?
Learn how one California couple prepared their horse property against the threat of Western wildland fire. When put to the test, their defenses worked. By KENN MCCARTY, Page 64
COWPUNCHER WITH A PENCIL
Brian Asher’s pencil drawings reflect his lifelong passion for working cattle horseback in open country. By ROSS HECOX, Page 70
RIDE WEST
The Family Ranch Ty and Melissa Fowler of South Dakota combine ranch work with reined cow horse training to create marketable geldings. Page 14
How-To Clayton Edsall’s unique drill along the fence teaches a horse to hunt for a deep stop and a fluid rollback. Page 20
Design Building a roundpen takes time and effort, but doing it right makes it a valuable training tool. Page 28
Rodeo Although not able to hit the rodeo road full time, Hallie Hanssen finds ways to win big in barrel racing. Page 34
Cowboy Cooking Chuckwagon cook Charles “Charlie” Ferguson’s steak and rice gumbo works great with cubed steak and “mountain oysters.” Page 44
In Every Issue
Leading Off | Feedback | Backward Glance | Baxter Black
Get your copy here.