Ty Murray leads Clydesdale mare Sioux without a halter through an open pasture. Photo by Ross Hecox
SUBTLE AND STEADY
Ty Murray, a legendary roughstock rider and all-around cowboy, is taking his colt starting to new levels and continues to promote better horsemanship. BY JADE CURRID, Page 50
RIGHT FROM THE START
Trainers agree that a prospect’s first year under saddle sets the stage for its career. Five colt starters discuss how they equip young horses to compete at the highest level. BY WESTERN HORSEMAN STAFF, Page 60
ON THE LINE
Horseman Marty Simper explains how longeing a colt from a saddle horse yields several benefits on the ground and when you’re ready to ride. BY JENNIFER DENISON, Page 72
THE REAL PICTURE
Canadian photographer Kim Taylor captures the rich details found in genuine slices of ranch life. BY RICHARD MCCARTY, Page 80
The Family Ranch The Buchholzes find consistency in diversifying their livestock interests and keeping it in the family. Page 19
Women of the West California horsewoman Chelsea Edsall helps people to make the most of their time with horses. Page 24
How-To A willing and relaxed attitude are key to Terry Riddle’s first interaction with a “feely” ranch filly. Page 26
Health Senior horses with equine Cushing’s disease can go on to live long, productive lives. Page 32
Rodeo Four bareback riders at the 2021 National Finals Rodeo hails from Missouri Valley College. Page 34
3 Questions With Bobby Kerr brings horsemanship into his rodeo act with brave Mustangs and vintage cars. Page 38
Arenas Organizers of Road to the Horse revamp the scoring system to reward sound horsemanship. Page 40
Cowboy Cooking Homer Robertson mixes the South with the Southwest with his Green Chile Hominy Casserole. Page 44
Real Life Ranch Wife Lonely winters with three young children have me looking for outer space aliens to befriend. Page 46
Products Feed and water your horse anywhere you go with four handy products. Page 48
