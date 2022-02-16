On The Cover

Western Horseman March 2022

Ty Murray leads Clydesdale mare Sioux without a halter through an open pasture. Photo by Ross Hecox

In This Issue

SUBTLE AND STEADY

Ty Murray, a legendary roughstock rider and all-around cowboy, is taking his colt starting to new levels and continues to promote better horsemanship. BY JADE CURRID, Page 50

RIGHT FROM THE START

Trainers agree that a prospect’s first year under saddle sets the stage for its career. Five colt starters discuss how they equip young horses to compete at the highest level. BY WESTERN HORSEMAN STAFF, Page 60

ON THE LINE

Horseman Marty Simper explains how longeing a colt from a saddle horse yields several benefits on the ground and when you’re ready to ride. BY JENNIFER DENISON, Page 72

THE REAL PICTURE

Canadian photographer Kim Taylor captures the rich details found in genuine slices of ranch life. BY RICHARD MCCARTY, Page 80

Ride West

The Family Ranch The Buchholzes find consistency in diversifying their livestock interests and keeping it in the family. Page 19

Women of the West California horsewoman Chelsea Edsall helps people to make the most of their time with horses. Page 24

How-To A willing and relaxed attitude are key to Terry Riddle’s first interaction with a “feely” ranch filly. Page 26

Health Senior horses with equine Cushing’s disease can go on to live long, productive lives. Page 32

Rodeo Four bareback riders at the 2021 National Finals Rodeo hails from Missouri Valley College. Page 34

3 Questions With Bobby Kerr brings horsemanship into his rodeo act with brave Mustangs and vintage cars. Page 38

Arenas Organizers of Road to the Horse revamp the scoring system to reward sound horsemanship. Page 40

Cowboy Cooking Homer Robertson mixes the South with the Southwest with his Green Chile Hominy Casserole. Page 44

Real Life Ranch Wife Lonely winters with three young children have me looking for outer space aliens to befriend. Page 46

Products Feed and water your horse anywhere you go with four handy products. Page 48

In Every Issue

Online | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Feedback | Snap & Reride | Baxter Black

Get your copy here.