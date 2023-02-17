On The Cover

Western Horseman March 2023

Cat Ballou in his first day under-saddle. Photography by Emily McCartney.

In This Issue

ALL STAR ALUMNI

While a college degree isn’t mandatory for success, it did help shape the career trajectories for these three former students. BY LINDSAY HUMPHREY, Page 62

ROCKIN X RANCH HORSEMANSHIP ACADEMY

Kit and Isaac Johnson set a goal to help upcoming generations of horsemen and -women reach the next level of their journey. BY KATIE NAVARRA, Page 70

BEFORE THEY WERE FAMOUS

Gerald Alexander, the first horseman to specialize in training 2-year-old cutting horses, started a number of cutting champions. BY JADE CURRID, Page 78

Ride West

Living The Dream Kim Stone took a chance on her cowboy dreams and it turned into her new way of life. Page 20

Products Everything a colt starter needs. Page 26

Ranching CD Wilcox, New Mexico Junior College professor of Equine Animal Science, is shaping the future of the West through his teachings. page 28

Real Life Ranch Wife Jolyn Young’s expectations vs. reality after the family’s adventure to Arizona. Page 34

Rodeo Don Hall works to grow the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo. Page 36

3 Questions J.R. Robles found success despite his late entry into the Western lifestyle. Page 40

Horsemanship Adam Tarpley builds confidence and softness simultaneously in his horses. Page 42

Women of the West Lindy Thorn is the 2022 National Cutting Horse Association Open Futurity Champion. Page 50

How To Jeff Derby discusses how to tell when your horse is ready to advance their training. Page 52

Confirmation Confidence The first installment of our six-part series on equine conformation by Andria Hautamaki. Page 56

In Every Issue

