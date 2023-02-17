On The Cover
Cat Ballou in his first day under-saddle. Photography by Emily McCartney.
In This Issue
ALL STAR ALUMNI
While a college degree isn’t mandatory for success, it did help shape the career trajectories for these three former students. BY LINDSAY HUMPHREY, Page 62
ROCKIN X RANCH HORSEMANSHIP ACADEMY
Kit and Isaac Johnson set a goal to help upcoming generations of horsemen and -women reach the next level of their journey. BY KATIE NAVARRA, Page 70
BEFORE THEY WERE FAMOUS
Gerald Alexander, the first horseman to specialize in training 2-year-old cutting horses, started a number of cutting champions. BY JADE CURRID, Page 78
Ride West
Living The Dream Kim Stone took a chance on her cowboy dreams and it turned into her new way of life. Page 20
Products Everything a colt starter needs. Page 26
Ranching CD Wilcox, New Mexico Junior College professor of Equine Animal Science, is shaping the future of the West through his teachings. page 28
Real Life Ranch Wife Jolyn Young’s expectations vs. reality after the family’s adventure to Arizona. Page 34
Rodeo Don Hall works to grow the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo. Page 36
3 Questions J.R. Robles found success despite his late entry into the Western lifestyle. Page 40
Horsemanship Adam Tarpley builds confidence and softness simultaneously in his horses. Page 42
Women of the West Lindy Thorn is the 2022 National Cutting Horse Association Open Futurity Champion. Page 50
How To Jeff Derby discusses how to tell when your horse is ready to advance their training. Page 52
Confirmation Confidence The first installment of our six-part series on equine conformation by Andria Hautamaki. Page 56
In Every Issue
