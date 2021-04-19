May 2021

On The Cover

Nevada buckaroo Rolly Lisle sits on home-raised mare YY Starlightin. His gear reflects the traditions and climate of the Great Basin. Read more on page 57. Photo by Nicole Poyo.

In This Issue

TRAPPINGS

Five cowboys from varied regions of the United States list their treasured gear, dictated by terrain, climate and nature of cattle work. By WESTERN HORSEMAN STAFF, Page 57

KNOW THE ROPES

Selecting a rope is not a cut-and-dried process. Make the best choice by learning rope components and functions, then start swinging. By KATIE FRANK, Page 68

MELDING OF THE MASTERS

Ron Tollison, who learned his trade from the most iconic craftsmen in the Southwest, builds bits and spurs that are catching the eyes of distinguished collectors and horsemen alike. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 76

RIDE WEST

Ranching Running cattle in the foothills of Arkansas creates challenges for horses and humans alike, but it’s an ideal job for Shawn Burgess. Page 14

How-To New Mexico horseman Trevor Carter shows how good ground work with your horse can lead to stronger cow work. Page 22

Backcountry Colorado outfitter and packer Jim Brink shows how his simple saddle drape keeps his gear and legs protected on mountain rides. Page 26

Rodeo Vold Rodeo Ranch figures out a creative way to utilize its rough stock during the COVID-19 pandemic. Page 30

Craftsmen Based in Wyoming, Levi Johnson builds artistic, yet functional, saddles for working cowboys. Page 33

In Every Issue

Leading Off | Feedback | Backward Glance | Baxter Black

