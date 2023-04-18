On The Cover

Western Horseman May 2023

Mike Major bridles up a horse in his signature Mike Major Chain Bit, a piece of tack he reaches for regularly throughout his training program.

In This Issue

TOOLS THAT TALK

True horsemanship is built on soft hands and a natural feel that only comes from experience. BY LINDSAY HUMPHREY, Page 80

STOPPING THE SWIPE

Prevent tack theft by deterring burglars and learning to track down stopped gear. BY LILLIAN KENT, Page 90

Ride West

Cowboy Candy Store Weaver celebrates 50 years of excellence and craftsmanship. Page 22

Products Preparing for the warm summer months in the barn or on the road? No sweat. Page 30

Real Life Ranch Wife An old Jeep has taken the Young family across some rough country. Page 32

Rodeo Rainey Skelton hopes for continued success at the Women’s Rodeo World Championships. Page 34

Cowboy Cooking Tried and true backcountry eats from Melissa Hemken and her fellow packers. Page 40

Craftsmanship Meet the craftsmen behind the Bit and Spur Makers Gathering. Page 46

Conformation Confidence Conformation should inform saddle and tack selections. Page 50

Western Stops Blend the Wild West with modern tourism and you have Cody, Wyoming. Page 58

Women of the West Oklahoma-native Becca Gagan is committed to her family’s cattle operation and raising quality horses. Page 64

How-To Marty Simper gradually introduces roping and pulling objects to create longevity. Page 66

Homestead Peek behind the tack room doors of champions Mike Major and Patrick Smith. Page 74

In Every Issue

