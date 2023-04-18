On The Cover
Mike Major bridles up a horse in his signature Mike Major Chain Bit, a piece of tack he reaches for regularly throughout his training program.
In This Issue
TOOLS THAT TALK
True horsemanship is built on soft hands and a natural feel that only comes from experience. BY LINDSAY HUMPHREY, Page 80
STOPPING THE SWIPE
Prevent tack theft by deterring burglars and learning to track down stopped gear. BY LILLIAN KENT, Page 90
Ride West
Cowboy Candy Store Weaver celebrates 50 years of excellence and craftsmanship. Page 22
Products Preparing for the warm summer months in the barn or on the road? No sweat. Page 30
Real Life Ranch Wife An old Jeep has taken the Young family across some rough country. Page 32
Rodeo Rainey Skelton hopes for continued success at the Women’s Rodeo World Championships. Page 34
Cowboy Cooking Tried and true backcountry eats from Melissa Hemken and her fellow packers. Page 40
Craftsmanship Meet the craftsmen behind the Bit and Spur Makers Gathering. Page 46
Conformation Confidence Conformation should inform saddle and tack selections. Page 50
Western Stops Blend the Wild West with modern tourism and you have Cody, Wyoming. Page 58
Women of the West Oklahoma-native Becca Gagan is committed to her family’s cattle operation and raising quality horses. Page 64
How-To Marty Simper gradually introduces roping and pulling objects to create longevity. Page 66
Homestead Peek behind the tack room doors of champions Mike Major and Patrick Smith. Page 74
In Every Issue
On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Feedback
Get your copy here.