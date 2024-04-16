On The Cover

“Leather and Steel” Photography by Beau Simmons

Western Horseman May 2024

In This Issue

PUT A LID ON IT

Unraveling the nuances behind thee most recognizable symbol in the West — the cowboy hat. BY AMANDA DEVAN, Page 64

SITTING PRETTY

How to select your saddle based on use and fit at a price point within your budget. BY KYLA JONES, Page 76

OF BITS, HORSES AND HERITAGE

Merrilee Morgan Doss aims to inspire through stories of her father, Richie Morgan, from his bit collection to his life as a mid-20th-century cowboy in Northern California. BY JENNIFER DENISON, Page 83

Ride West

Music Wade Bowen talks musical influences, the release of his new album and chasing dreams. Page 19

Remudas Nestled into the Land of Enchantment, Bogle Ltd. is a family tradition of farming, ranching and good horses. Page 28

Women of the West Whether she’s roping and training horses or cowboying on northern Nevada ranches, Desi Dotson is horseback year-round. Page 32

Partners On the smaller side of mountain-going horses, an athletic gelding, Tony the Pony, wanders the Glacier National Park mountainside. Page 35

How To Understand the nuances behind important pieces of tack to ensure a harmonious ride. Page 40

Real Life Ranch Wife Jolyn Young finds her village at Art of the Cowgirl. Page 48

Cowboy Spirit Joe and Kayla Kissel mold young minds as athletes and Christians. Page 50

Products A collection of items to maintain your tack and equipment. Page 54

Rodeo Reinventing the rodeo experience with Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo. Page 57

Backcountry Basic tools, supplies and ingenuity can repair most backcountry tack and gear. Page 60

Crossword A brand new activity with a Western twist. Page 101

What’s It Worth A Samuel Dale Myers saddle purchased in 1960. Page 102

In Every Issue

Leading Off | Contributors | Feedback | Opening Shot | On The Web

Get your copy here.