On The Cover
“Leather and Steel” Photography by Beau Simmons
In This Issue
PUT A LID ON IT
Unraveling the nuances behind thee most recognizable symbol in the West — the cowboy hat. BY AMANDA DEVAN, Page 64
SITTING PRETTY
How to select your saddle based on use and fit at a price point within your budget. BY KYLA JONES, Page 76
OF BITS, HORSES AND HERITAGE
Merrilee Morgan Doss aims to inspire through stories of her father, Richie Morgan, from his bit collection to his life as a mid-20th-century cowboy in Northern California. BY JENNIFER DENISON, Page 83
Ride West
Music Wade Bowen talks musical influences, the release of his new album and chasing dreams. Page 19
Remudas Nestled into the Land of Enchantment, Bogle Ltd. is a family tradition of farming, ranching and good horses. Page 28
Women of the West Whether she’s roping and training horses or cowboying on northern Nevada ranches, Desi Dotson is horseback year-round. Page 32
Partners On the smaller side of mountain-going horses, an athletic gelding, Tony the Pony, wanders the Glacier National Park mountainside. Page 35
How To Understand the nuances behind important pieces of tack to ensure a harmonious ride. Page 40
Real Life Ranch Wife Jolyn Young finds her village at Art of the Cowgirl. Page 48
Cowboy Spirit Joe and Kayla Kissel mold young minds as athletes and Christians. Page 50
Products A collection of items to maintain your tack and equipment. Page 54
Rodeo Reinventing the rodeo experience with Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo. Page 57
Backcountry Basic tools, supplies and ingenuity can repair most backcountry tack and gear. Page 60
Crossword A brand new activity with a Western twist. Page 101
What’s It Worth A Samuel Dale Myers saddle purchased in 1960. Page 102
In Every Issue
Leading Off | Contributors | Feedback | Opening Shot | On The Web
Get your copy here.