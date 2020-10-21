November 2020

On The Cover

This etching by Bob Coronato is titled Wild and Woolly: “It’s dangerous at both ends, … and uncomfortable in the middle!” Read more about the Wyoming artist on page 68.

In This Issue

THE MAN IN PINK

At one time a city kid on a troubled path, Tyson Durfey has transformed into a world champion PRCA roper with a huge social media following. The rodeo athlete inspires thousands of fans and has designs to one day impact millions. By ROSS HECOX, Page 58



DESTINED FOR THE WEST

A series of serendipitous events led Bob Coronato to document the American frontier and contemporary cowboy life through his artwork, rodeo posters and rare relics. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 68

FIND YOUR VIBE

The genuine Western horseman and -woman is found in all kinds of places, from the rodeo arena to the open range. For whatever setting best suits your loved one, the Western Horseman crew has compiled this list to help with your gift hunt this Christmas. By WESTERN HORSEMAN STAFF, Page 81

RIDE WEST

Remudas Raising quality ranch horses in northeastern Oklahoma, the A Bar Ranch garners the 2020 AQHA Best Remuda award. Page 14

How-to Find out how Todd Bergen transitions between cutting, reining and cow horse stops with style. Page 20

Events Rodeo fans anticipate a one-of-akind experience as the NFR moves from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020. Page 30

3 Questions Trevor Brazile, a 25-time PRCA world champion, discusses his newest passion after retiring from full-time rodeo. Page 40

In Every Issue

Leading Off | Feedback | Baxter Black

