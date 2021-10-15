On The Cover
Barrel racing sensation “Louie” carries Lisa Lockhart to an electrifying run at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Read about our top NFR horses of the past decade on page 58. Photo by Mallory Beinborn
In This Issue
FINEST OF THE FINALS
Studying the past decade of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, we list our top horse in bareback riding, barrel racing, heading, heeling, saddle bronc, steer wrestling and tie-down roping. By WESTERN HORSEMAN STAFF, Page 58
MONUMENTS MAN
Artist Chris Navarro uses his experience riding bulls and broncs to depict stories about rodeo and the Western lifestyle in bronze monuments and sculptures. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 66
GOING FOR BROKE
In part two of this three-part series, Matt Koch instills in his 2-year-olds the fundamentals of a good stop. By LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 74
STEP INSIDE OF CHRISTMAS
There’s no need to wait in long lines to do your holiday shopping. We’re bringing Christmas to you with our 27 favorite finds that will satisfy everyone on your gift-giving list. By WESTERN HORSEMAN STAFF, Page 79
RIDE WEST
Ranching Located in the rock-strewn Arbuckle Mountains of Oklahoma for five generations, Daube Cattle Co. relies on stout, ranch-raised cow horses. Page 14
Women of the West Despite her background, working full time on a ranch didn’t seem possible, but today Lisa Westcott is living her dream as a hired hand. Page 22
3 Questions Hall of fame announcer Bob Tallman discusses the value of professional rodeo, his connection to ranch rodeo, and the skills of an effective play-by-play commentator. Page 34
Rodeo Dawson Hay breaks the PRCA saddle bronc riding record on his way to a second Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification. Page 36
Bucking Horse Blood A product of genetic technology, Vold Rodeo Company’s Painted Fling is becoming a favorite draw in the saddle bronc riding. Page 40
Craftsmanship A Colorado-based leather shop and mercantile connects people from all walks of life to the ranching culture. Page 46
Real Life Ranch Wife If caring for your injured cowboy husband, be prepared to medicate both him and yourself. Page 56
In Every Issue
