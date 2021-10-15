November 2021

On The Cover

Barrel racing sensation “Louie” carries Lisa Lockhart to an electrifying run at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Read about our top NFR horses of the past decade on page 58. Photo by Mallory Beinborn

In This Issue

FINEST OF THE FINALS

Studying the past decade of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, we list our top horse in bareback riding, barrel racing, heading, heeling, saddle bronc, steer wrestling and tie-down roping. By WESTERN HORSEMAN STAFF, Page 58

MONUMENTS MAN

Artist Chris Navarro uses his experience riding bulls and broncs to depict stories about rodeo and the Western lifestyle in bronze monuments and sculptures. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 66

GOING FOR BROKE

In part two of this three-part series, Matt Koch instills in his 2-year-olds the fundamentals of a good stop. By LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 74

STEP INSIDE OF CHRISTMAS

There’s no need to wait in long lines to do your holiday shopping. We’re bringing Christmas to you with our 27 favorite finds that will satisfy everyone on your gift-giving list. By WESTERN HORSEMAN STAFF, Page 79

RIDE WEST

Ranching Located in the rock-strewn Arbuckle Mountains of Oklahoma for five generations, Daube Cattle Co. relies on stout, ranch-raised cow horses. Page 14

Women of the West Despite her background, working full time on a ranch didn’t seem possible, but today Lisa Westcott is living her dream as a hired hand. Page 22

3 Questions Hall of fame announcer Bob Tallman discusses the value of professional rodeo, his connection to ranch rodeo, and the skills of an effective play-by-play commentator. Page 34

Rodeo Dawson Hay breaks the PRCA saddle bronc riding record on his way to a second Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification. Page 36

Bucking Horse Blood A product of genetic technology, Vold Rodeo Company’s Painted Fling is becoming a favorite draw in the saddle bronc riding. Page 40

Craftsmanship A Colorado-based leather shop and mercantile connects people from all walks of life to the ranching culture. Page 46

Real Life Ranch Wife If caring for your injured cowboy husband, be prepared to medicate both him and yourself. Page 56

In Every Issue

Leading Off | Feedback | Backward Glance | Baxter Black

Get your copy here.