On The Cover
Rusty Wright pilots Painted Commotion in the 2019 PRCA Xtreme Bronc Finals at the Central States Fair in Rapid City, South Dakota. Photography by Clay Guardipee. www.RodeoReadyShop.com
In This Issue
ROPER REDIRECTED
Jojo Lemond is taking his horsemanship to new heights with performance horses. BY LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 74
BREAKING THE MOLD
Breakaway ropers face obstacles earning a living despite increased opportunities and payouts. BY KAILEY SULLINS, Page 84
GIFT GUIDE
As the holidays approach, here are the season’s most popular Western items for your loved ones. Page 96
Ride West
Management The comforts of home make traveling with your horses more enjoyable. Page 18
Real Life Ranch Wife When you’re a mom of kids with gold buckle dreams, you might just become the rodeo coach. Page 24
Products Great gifts for a rodeo competitor. Page 26
Rodeo Wenda Johnson is set to make her fourth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo appearance. Page 28
Women of the West Carmen Buckingham is an all-around hand. Page 34
Arena All Stars From the beginning, Duals Lucky Charm knew how to perform in the arena, and he hasn’t stopped putting on a show. Page 36
Bucking Horse Blood Painted Commotion, considered the most photogenic bucking horse, is the result of an accidental breeding between two athletic horses. Page 42
Northeast cowboys Jake Edwards and Daylon Swearingen are living childhood rodeo dreams on big Western stages. Page 48
Western Art Click Thompson has elevated his rodeo photography game to master level. Page 60
3 Questions An interview with rancher and rodeo producer Amy Muller. Page 70
In Every Issue
On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Baxter Black
