On The Cover

Western Horseman November 2022

Rusty Wright pilots Painted Commotion in the 2019 PRCA Xtreme Bronc Finals at the Central States Fair in Rapid City, South Dakota. Photography by Clay Guardipee. www.RodeoReadyShop.com

In This Issue

ROPER REDIRECTED

Jojo Lemond is taking his horsemanship to new heights with performance horses. BY LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 74

BREAKING THE MOLD

Breakaway ropers face obstacles earning a living despite increased opportunities and payouts. BY KAILEY SULLINS, Page 84

GIFT GUIDE

As the holidays approach, here are the season’s most popular Western items for your loved ones. Page 96

Ride West

Management The comforts of home make traveling with your horses more enjoyable. Page 18

Real Life Ranch Wife When you’re a mom of kids with gold buckle dreams, you might just become the rodeo coach. Page 24

Products Great gifts for a rodeo competitor. Page 26

Rodeo Wenda Johnson is set to make her fourth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo appearance. Page 28

Women of the West Carmen Buckingham is an all-around hand. Page 34

Arena All Stars From the beginning, Duals Lucky Charm knew how to perform in the arena, and he hasn’t stopped putting on a show. Page 36

Bucking Horse Blood Painted Commotion, considered the most photogenic bucking horse, is the result of an accidental breeding between two athletic horses. Page 42

Northeast cowboys Jake Edwards and Daylon Swearingen are living childhood rodeo dreams on big Western stages. Page 48

Western Art Click Thompson has elevated his rodeo photography game to master level. Page 60

3 Questions An interview with rancher and rodeo producer Amy Muller. Page 70

In Every Issue

On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Baxter Black

