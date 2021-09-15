October 2021

On The Cover

Lifelong rancher and big game tracker Warner Glenn relies on his unflappable mule, Brayer, and gritty dog, Catchit, in the rugged Arizona landscape. Read more about the legendary cowboy on page 58. Photo by Kate Bradley Byars

In This Issue

LIFE ON THE RIM

At 85 years old, Warner Glenn remains steadfast in his duties as a rancher, and he can still track a mountain lion across the most rugged landscapes in southern Arizona. By KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 58

GRAND DAMS

The Western stock horse world would not be the same without its great, but often overlooked, broodmares. By CHRISTINE HAMILTON, Page 66

GOING FOR BROKE

Using a simple, straight-forward approach, Matt Koch sets up his 2-year-old horses to go in any direction, literally. By LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 74

FOLLOWING IN THE FURL

At the International Plowing Match in Lynden, Washington, teamsters young and old compete for who can plow the straightest and most uniform plot. By RYAN T. BELL, Page 78

RIDE WEST

Women of the West From raising horses to promoting the beef industry and starting a family, Kara Smith of Colorado contributes to the Western way of life on all fronts. Page 20

Horses and People In western Colorado, Mustangs are being used to help people enhance their skills in the workplace. Page 22

Backcountry Make the most of your horsepacking trip into the backcountry by building an organized tack pile. Page 26

Health It’s likely that horses will encounter the neurological disease EPM, but it may surprise you how many go on to develop the infection. Page 30

Rodeo Inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, professional rodeo secretary Sunni Deb Backstrom joins her mother and many lifelong friends turned family. Page 36

Real Life Ranch Wife Dad has a full-time job keeping the brand new horse trailer safe from Mom and the kids. Page 50

In Every Issue

Leading Off | Feedback | Backward Glance | Baxter Black

