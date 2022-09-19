On The Cover
Sundown by Glenn Dean of Camrbia, California. Dean has been painting for 25 years, pulling inspiration from all over the Southwest. The 24×30-inch oil on canvas painting was done from a still image taken in 2019. The painting sold earlier this year at the Prix de West exhibit at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
In This Issue
RANCH REBIRTH
The XIT Ranch seems like a long-lost legend, but the historic Texas ranch is making a comeback. STORY AND PHOTOGRAPHY BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 60
A HORSEMAN’S FIRST HORSE
Whether it was a bombproof old-timer or a pestering pony, a first horse teaches important lessons to their pint-sized rider. BY KATIE FRANK, Page 70
ALL AROUND GOOD GUY
Luke Jones is an all-around horseman and an all-round good guy. BY LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 76
JEWELS OF THE DESERT
On an isolated ranch in southern Arizona, the Wilbur-Cruce line of Spanish horses defied the odds of history, drought and predation to become a treasure trove of genetic significance. STORY AND PHOTOGRAPHY BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 84
Ride West
Horsemanship Rope horse trainer Jordan Allyn spends time slowing down in order to be faster. Page 21
How To Navigating cactus country. Page 26
Health When the days get shorter and colder, take time to rethink your horse’s needs during winter workouts. Page 30
Products Healthy as a horse – these innovative products help keep your horse at its best. Page 34
Real Life Ranch Wife Back in the saddle – after six years of pregnancies, remote living and lack of childcare, Jolyn Young is ready for some horseback freedom. Page 38
Rodeo The art of rodeo – Sammy Jo Bird’s passions for painting and roping are mutually beneficial. Page 40
Woman of the West With a cowboying career spanning four decades, Marry Abbot delights in the raw beauty and challenges of ranching in the southwest. Page 44
Gifted Gear Clayton Edsall’s sombrero conchos. Page 46
Cowboy Cooking When Jack Gully cooks at the Mill Iron S branding, he focuses on making good food for a hungry crew. Page 48
Craftsman Inspired by the paniolo and ranching culture, Hawaiian-native Bill Ferreira braids fine strands of rawhide into functional cowboy gear. Page 52
In Every Issue
