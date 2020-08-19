On The Cover
Sittin’ Pretty, oil, by Tyler Crow; learn more on page 79.
In This Issue
RANCHING IN THE ROUGH
Arizona’s O RO Ranch has a reputation for producing generations of tough horses, cattle and cowboys. As the ranch revitalizes its horse and cattle program, some traditions stay the same out of necessity. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 42
FROM FRESH TO FOCUSED
Keeping an eye on a horse’s body language, horseman Terry Riddle works to tune out distractions and dial in a horse’s focus before starting to train. By KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 52
OUTSIDE MILES
Training horses on an Oklahoma cattle outfit, Miles Baker caught the attention of 25-time world champion Trevor Brazile. Now the two men partner on developing top rope horses with a ranching background. By LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 58
TRIED & TRUE
Horse people blend the classic with the contemporary, whether training horses or selecting what to wear at their next event. Head to Slate River Ranch to watch Western performance horses, riders and apparel at work. By LIZZIE IWERSEN and ROSS HECOX, Page 66
RIDE WEST
Ranching Fall works on Louisiana’s Gray Ranch still means working in heat and humidity; the ranch relies on hardy cattle, tough horses and shade trees. Page 12
How-to Horseman Kelby Phillips puts his ranching and cow horse background to work in making flying lead changes as simple for a horse as he can. Page 16
Partners Penny the mule has proven her mettle carrying Kelly Krueger across hundreds of backcountry miles and to a championship win in the National Versatility Ranch Horse Association. Page 22
Rodeo Oregon native Mike Beers, a 24-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo-qualifier, fills his days with his two passions—roping and teaching others to do it. Page 28
In Every Issue
Leading Off | Baxter Black