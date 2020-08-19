September 2020

On The Cover

Sittin’ Pretty, oil, by Tyler Crow; learn more on page 79.

In This Issue

RANCHING IN THE ROUGH

Arizona’s O RO Ranch has a reputation for producing generations of tough horses, cattle and cowboys. As the ranch revitalizes its horse and cattle program, some traditions stay the same out of necessity. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 42

FROM FRESH TO FOCUSED

Keeping an eye on a horse’s body language, horseman Terry Riddle works to tune out distractions and dial in a horse’s focus before starting to train. By KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 52

OUTSIDE MILES

Training horses on an Oklahoma cattle outfit, Miles Baker caught the attention of 25-time world champion Trevor Brazile. Now the two men partner on developing top rope horses with a ranching background. By LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 58

TRIED & TRUE

Horse people blend the classic with the contemporary, whether training horses or selecting what to wear at their next event. Head to Slate River Ranch to watch Western performance horses, riders and apparel at work. By LIZZIE IWERSEN and ROSS HECOX, Page 66

RIDE WEST

Ranching Fall works on Louisiana’s Gray Ranch still means working in heat and humidity; the ranch relies on hardy cattle, tough horses and shade trees. Page 12

How-to Horseman Kelby Phillips puts his ranching and cow horse background to work in making flying lead changes as simple for a horse as he can. Page 16

Partners Penny the mule has proven her mettle carrying Kelly Krueger across hundreds of backcountry miles and to a championship win in the National Versatility Ranch Horse Association. Page 22

Rodeo Oregon native Mike Beers, a 24-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo-qualifier, fills his days with his two passions—roping and teaching others to do it. Page 28

In Every Issue

Leading Off | Baxter Black