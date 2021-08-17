September 2021

Chris Dickinson finds inspiration in photographing branding smoke, working cowboys and ranching operations. Read more about the Utah photographer and his retreat on page 54. Photo by Chris Dickinson

LEARNING TO SEE

Six photographers come together to challenge their creativity and technical skills, find fresh perspectives, and pursue their passion and purpose behind the lens. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 54

TOUGH ENOUGH

Arizona’s K4 Ranch has built a horse program around producing horses that go from the ranch to the rodeo arena. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 62

AN AUCTIONEER AND A PREACHER

Regarded as the top auctioneer in the horse business, Steve Friskup has begun spreading a word that reaches beyond sale figures and bid prices. And thousands of people are buying into his message. By ROSS HECOX, Page 68

STRIKING STYLE

The Baker Ranch in Oklahoma is the perfect stage to showcase the latest looks in fall fashion. By LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 78

RIDE WEST

Women of the West Calla Cox-Mackey draws from a remote ranch upbringing when training young performance horse prospects in New Mexico. Page 20

How To Rope horse trainer Shannon Frascht teaches horses to stand tied, but he doesn’t subscribe to a one-size-fits-all method. Page 22

3 Questions with Al Dunning shares his horsemanship insight gained from 50 years of training top cutting, reining and reined cow horses. Page 26

Backcountry With proper planning, a camp kitchen will contain all the right amenities. Page 28

Rodeo World Champion bull rider J.B. Mauney is gunning to qualify for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Page 32

Real Life Ranch Wife To get my first cowboy job, I claimed I knew how to shoe horses and began to utilize methods not recommended by experts. Page 46

Leading Off | Backward Glance | Baxter Black

