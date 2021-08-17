On The Cover
Chris Dickinson finds inspiration in photographing branding smoke, working cowboys and ranching operations. Read more about the Utah photographer and his retreat on page 54. Photo by Chris Dickinson
In This Issue
LEARNING TO SEE
Six photographers come together to challenge their creativity and technical skills, find fresh perspectives, and pursue their passion and purpose behind the lens. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 54
TOUGH ENOUGH
Arizona’s K4 Ranch has built a horse program around producing horses that go from the ranch to the rodeo arena. By JENNIFER DENISON, Page 62
AN AUCTIONEER AND A PREACHER
Regarded as the top auctioneer in the horse business, Steve Friskup has begun spreading a word that reaches beyond sale figures and bid prices. And thousands of people are buying into his message. By ROSS HECOX, Page 68
STRIKING STYLE
The Baker Ranch in Oklahoma is the perfect stage to showcase the latest looks in fall fashion. By LIZZIE IWERSEN, Page 78
RIDE WEST
Women of the West Calla Cox-Mackey draws from a remote ranch upbringing when training young performance horse prospects in New Mexico. Page 20
How To Rope horse trainer Shannon Frascht teaches horses to stand tied, but he doesn’t subscribe to a one-size-fits-all method. Page 22
3 Questions with Al Dunning shares his horsemanship insight gained from 50 years of training top cutting, reining and reined cow horses. Page 26
Backcountry With proper planning, a camp kitchen will contain all the right amenities. Page 28
Rodeo World Champion bull rider J.B. Mauney is gunning to qualify for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Page 32
Real Life Ranch Wife To get my first cowboy job, I claimed I knew how to shoe horses and began to utilize methods not recommended by experts. Page 46
In Every Issue
Leading Off | Backward Glance | Baxter Black
