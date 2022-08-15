On The Cover

Western Horseman September 2022

In all its many forms, fits and functions, classic denim never goes out of style. Photograph By: Scott Slusher

In This Issue

DEVOTED TO DENIM

In all its many forms, fits and functions, classic denim never goes out of style. BY LIZZIE IWERSEN PHOTOGRAPHY BY SCOTT SLUSHER, Page 66

A POSITIVELY WESTERN INFLUENCE

Western fashion has taken Instagram by storm. These popular influencers are using their platforms as a way to bring awareness to fashion and the Western culture. BY KATIE FRANK, Page 76

WHEN HE SAYS JEANS, HE MEANS WRANGLER

Wrangler and cowboys have been synonymous since the 1940s. Wrangler’s 75th anniversary marks 75 years of innovation and commitment to hard work and the spirit of the American West. BY AMANDA DEVAN, Page 87

Ride West

Craftsmen The Boedekers created a family business that allows them to craft quality handmade purses and cowboy gear from the comforts of the Four Sixes ranch. Page 19

Real Life Ranch Wife Ranch wife Jolyn Young shares big news from the homestead. Page 24

How To Maintaining a mane and tail is more than superficial; it’s good stockmanship. Weave in these practical, proven horsehair tips and watch your horse’s hair flourish. Page 26

Management Whether you haul or fly, keep your hat in top shape to look your best in the performance pen. Page 30

Western Stops Step back in time and explore the iconic XIT ranch, people and events that shaped the Texas Panhandle at the XIT Museum. Page 36

Women of the West Even though Allison Wiens wasn’t called to ranch life until her mid-20s, the mom, cattle raiser and social media influencer embraces it wholeheartedly while also sharing it with her followers. Page 40

3 Questions Dale Brisby shares the things he never leaves home without, the importance of comedy in the Western industry and keeping his content PG-13. Page 42

Living The Dream With a shared passion of rodeo and deep-rooted traditional values, Dakota and Quincy Eldridge are forging their own path in today’s Western industry. Page 44

Western Culture Stetson’s iconic trademark illustration is a time-tested example of branding alchemy. Page 50

Classic Cowboys A look through iconic rodeo cowboy fashion of the past and present with Joe Beaver, Bobby Delvecchio and more. Page 56

Rodeo Age is just a state of mind for Will Lowe, who is still chasing gold buckle dreams despite 19 top 30 finishes in 20 years. Page 62

Products Your boots are an investment, and one you’ll want to preserve for many years. Page 64

In Every Issue

Online | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Feedback | Baxter Black

Get your copy here.