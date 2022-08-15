On The Cover
In all its many forms, fits and functions, classic denim never goes out of style. Photograph By: Scott Slusher
In This Issue
DEVOTED TO DENIM
In all its many forms, fits and functions, classic denim never goes out of style. BY LIZZIE IWERSEN PHOTOGRAPHY BY SCOTT SLUSHER, Page 66
A POSITIVELY WESTERN INFLUENCE
Western fashion has taken Instagram by storm. These popular influencers are using their platforms as a way to bring awareness to fashion and the Western culture. BY KATIE FRANK, Page 76
WHEN HE SAYS JEANS, HE MEANS WRANGLER
Wrangler and cowboys have been synonymous since the 1940s. Wrangler’s 75th anniversary marks 75 years of innovation and commitment to hard work and the spirit of the American West. BY AMANDA DEVAN, Page 87
Ride West
Craftsmen The Boedekers created a family business that allows them to craft quality handmade purses and cowboy gear from the comforts of the Four Sixes ranch. Page 19
Real Life Ranch Wife Ranch wife Jolyn Young shares big news from the homestead. Page 24
How To Maintaining a mane and tail is more than superficial; it’s good stockmanship. Weave in these practical, proven horsehair tips and watch your horse’s hair flourish. Page 26
Management Whether you haul or fly, keep your hat in top shape to look your best in the performance pen. Page 30
Western Stops Step back in time and explore the iconic XIT ranch, people and events that shaped the Texas Panhandle at the XIT Museum. Page 36
Women of the West Even though Allison Wiens wasn’t called to ranch life until her mid-20s, the mom, cattle raiser and social media influencer embraces it wholeheartedly while also sharing it with her followers. Page 40
3 Questions Dale Brisby shares the things he never leaves home without, the importance of comedy in the Western industry and keeping his content PG-13. Page 42
Living The Dream With a shared passion of rodeo and deep-rooted traditional values, Dakota and Quincy Eldridge are forging their own path in today’s Western industry. Page 44
Western Culture Stetson’s iconic trademark illustration is a time-tested example of branding alchemy. Page 50
Classic Cowboys A look through iconic rodeo cowboy fashion of the past and present with Joe Beaver, Bobby Delvecchio and more. Page 56
Rodeo Age is just a state of mind for Will Lowe, who is still chasing gold buckle dreams despite 19 top 30 finishes in 20 years. Page 62
Products Your boots are an investment, and one you’ll want to preserve for many years. Page 64
In Every Issue
Online | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Feedback | Baxter Black
Get your copy here.