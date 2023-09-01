Style 2023

Though trends come and go, excellent quality is always in style. From a well-fitting pair of cowboy boots to a hat sporting a classic cattleman’s crease, there are plenty of apparel choices to show off your personality and Western flair.

When we say Western apparel from your head to your toes, we really mean it. Be it hats from Stetson, Resistol or Bailey, or boots from Cavender’s, Hyer, Twisted X, Durango and more. Toasty summertime is winding down and it’s almost time to bundle up for fall and winter; you’re going to need quality jackets to keep warm. Try the Wrangler sherpa-lined coat, the Pendleton Woolen Mills Gorge Jacket or the Men’s Canvas Hoodie Jacket by CINCH. Of course, you’re never fully dressed without some accessories, like the timeless gold and silver Gist Silversmiths collection, the High Desert Creations “Untamed” Sterling Silver and Kingman Turquoise Pendant or the American West Handcrafted Leather Navajo Soul Zip-Top Tote.

The best thing about the brands featured in our Western Apparel Special Advertising Section are that they are high-quality, high-durability and high-fashion. There is truly something for every walk of the Western life: from the working cowboy to the weekend rider to the Western fashionista and everything in between.

When it comes to Western fashion, you shouldn’t have to choose between quality, comfort and eye appeal. With these brands, you don’t have to sacrifice one for the other.